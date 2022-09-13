Poll: Inflation Remains No. 1 Issue For Oklahoma Voters

Inflation remains atop a list of the most important issues for Oklahoma voters, according to an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll.

Oklahoma voters were asked, "What issue is most important in your mind as a voter right now?"

Inflation garnered the largest response, from 33.3 of those polled while education. The "moral decline of society" came in at 16.9 and 16.7 percent, respectively.

Other issues on the list included the "toxic nature of our political campaigns" (12.3 percent), jobs and the economy (7.7 percent), crime and violence (4.8 percent), high taxes (2.8 percent), and roads and infrastructure (1.7 percent). Nearly four percent of those polled (3.8 percent) were undecided about which issue was most important to them.

The poll has a margin of error of 4.89 percent. Of those polled, 57.4 percent identified as Republican.