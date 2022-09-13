ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Poll: Inflation Remains No. 1 Issue For Oklahoma Voters

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNmEV_0huAhkKt00

Inflation remains atop a list of the most important issues for Oklahoma voters, according to an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll.

Oklahoma voters were asked, "What issue is most important in your mind as a voter right now?"

Inflation garnered the largest response, from 33.3 of those polled while education. The "moral decline of society" came in at 16.9 and 16.7 percent, respectively.

Other issues on the list included the "toxic nature of our political campaigns" (12.3 percent), jobs and the economy (7.7 percent), crime and violence (4.8 percent), high taxes (2.8 percent), and roads and infrastructure (1.7 percent). Nearly four percent of those polled (3.8 percent) were undecided about which issue was most important to them.

The poll has a margin of error of 4.89 percent. Of those polled, 57.4 percent identified as Republican.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
oklahomawatch.org

Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent

The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

How can Oklahoma become a jobs leader in our country?

OKLAHOMA CITY — How can Oklahoma become a jobs leader in our country?. Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’s built a pro-business environment in the state, but Joy Hofmeister said she’ll go further. "Oklahoma, we are stepping up to the plate as the business-friendly environment that companies all...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Infrastructure#Crime#Election State#Oklahoma Voters#Republican
kosu.org

Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race

A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
kgou.org

To see what Oklahoma could do with nuclear waste, StateImpact goes underground

More than 2,000 feet underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico, sits the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). Past numerous airlocks, through dimly lit shafts and around piles of shimmering salt crystals, the WIPP permanently houses transuranic waste from around the country. Transuranic waste includes contaminated objects like clothing, tools and equipment from other nuclear facilities.
CARLSBAD, NM
Ragon Steele

What Makes HB 1775 A Good Law For Teachers

I’ve been reading different articles about education in Oklahoma. Mostly criticism about HB 1775, I like all other teachers, want education in Oklahoma and across the nation to be of high quality and equal to all of the students that attend our schools. So not having much information about the legislation in question, I decided to download it and read it for myself.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gov. Stitt signs executive order to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed an executive order to deliver emergency drought relief to farmers and ranchers. "I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation," Stitt said in a statement. "Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Emergency relief funds headed to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to provide financial relief to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought. The state will distribute money from the emergency drought relief fund. "There's a board set up to discuss how you're going to be eligible...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy