Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonightChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Win It IV LennyChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
TNF Preview: Chiefs' new offensive wrinkles could spell trouble for Chargers
When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers face off on Thursday night to start Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, everybody will be talking about Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. And with good reason — Mahomes just demolished the Cardinals in Week 1, and the Raiders didn’t have too many answers for Herbert, either. But there are other matchups within the matchups, and things you see on tape as you go along.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
Top Twitter reactions from Chargers' 27-24 loss to Chiefs
In the Thursday night bout between superstar quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, Mahomes and the Chiefs escaped with a victory to kick off Week 2. Following the game, the many people on social media reacted to Los Angeles’ loss to Kansas City.
Tyreek Hill Mocked By Chiefs Fans For His Mahomes Tweet
Tobin and Leroy reacted to a wild Thursday Night Football game that was full of big hits, big mistakes and big throws from Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was watching his former
FOX Sports
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Chiefs’ Thursday night hero Jaylen Watson was working at Wendy’s three years ago
Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson, who fueled a fourth-quarter comeback with his 99-yard pick-six in Thursday night’s win over the Chargers, was working at a Wendy’s in Augusta, Georgia three years ago after his scholarship to USC fell through.
ESPN analyst makes bold prediction about Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs faced a lot of questions about their offense after a major offseason trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After just one week, one ESPN analyst is quite convinced by what he saw. On Thursday, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” that the Chiefs will be...
Patrick Mahomes still 'best quarterback in football,' Chiefs as dangerous as ever, NFL expert Trey Wingo says
Despite the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in the offseason, NFL expert Trey Wingo believes the Patrick Mahomes-led squad is still one of the top teams in the league. Wingo, the chief trends officer and brand ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that Mahomes and the team heard all the slights in the offseason, especially after the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.
Does Patrick Mahomes Actually Sleep for 15 Hours After a Game?
Patrick Mahomes posted some remarkable stats last season. For the third time in his career, he threw for over 35 touchdowns and 4,500 yards in a campaign, while matching his career-high completion rate of 66.3%. But some of the metrics that Mahomes logged off the field in 2021 are equally...
NFL・
MLB Playoff Bracket: 5 MLB teams on upset alert this postseason
Nearly every postseason, there are upsets in the MLB playoffs and this year may be no exception. Nearly every postseason, there is at least one postseason upset in the MLB playoffs. In 2021 alone, in the nine postseason series (four in each league and the World Series), five of the series involved an upset, or where the team with the lowest amount of regular season wins ended up winning.
MLB・
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.
Kansas City Chiefs stock watch: Who is up and down from Week 2?
The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in their 27 to 24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but which players helped or hurt themselves the most?. In the home opener with Arrowhead Stadium celebrating its 50th year of operation, the Kansas City Chiefs knew they were going to have a big night, especially when facing their presumed top competition in the NFL in the Los Angeles Chargers. Most fans and analysts predicted a tough battle and it was—an ugly but important victory for the Chiefs.
Travis Kelce Notches Another Tight End Milestone in 27-24 Win Over LA Chargers
The UC product is adding more evidence to his Hall-of-Fame case every season.
College football coverage map: Fan guide through the Week 3 slate
College football fans will have plenty of games to watch heading into the Week 3 slate. Although it may be hard to top last week’s overall shenanigans, you still have some college football games to watch in Week 3. Odds are, we are not seeing three teams ranked inside...
