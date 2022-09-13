ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TNF Preview: Chiefs' new offensive wrinkles could spell trouble for Chargers

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers face off on Thursday night to start Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, everybody will be talking about Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. And with good reason — Mahomes just demolished the Cardinals in Week 1, and the Raiders didn’t have too many answers for Herbert, either. But there are other matchups within the matchups, and things you see on tape as you go along.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes still 'best quarterback in football,' Chiefs as dangerous as ever, NFL expert Trey Wingo says

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in the offseason, NFL expert Trey Wingo believes the Patrick Mahomes-led squad is still one of the top teams in the league. Wingo, the chief trends officer and brand ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that Mahomes and the team heard all the slights in the offseason, especially after the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.
KANSAS CITY, MO
InsideHook

Does Patrick Mahomes Actually Sleep for 15 Hours After a Game?

Patrick Mahomes posted some remarkable stats last season. For the third time in his career, he threw for over 35 touchdowns and 4,500 yards in a campaign, while matching his career-high completion rate of 66.3%. But some of the metrics that Mahomes logged off the field in 2021 are equally...
FanSided

MLB Playoff Bracket: 5 MLB teams on upset alert this postseason

Nearly every postseason, there are upsets in the MLB playoffs and this year may be no exception. Nearly every postseason, there is at least one postseason upset in the MLB playoffs. In 2021 alone, in the nine postseason series (four in each league and the World Series), five of the series involved an upset, or where the team with the lowest amount of regular season wins ended up winning.
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs stock watch: Who is up and down from Week 2?

The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in their 27 to 24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but which players helped or hurt themselves the most?. In the home opener with Arrowhead Stadium celebrating its 50th year of operation, the Kansas City Chiefs knew they were going to have a big night, especially when facing their presumed top competition in the NFL in the Los Angeles Chargers. Most fans and analysts predicted a tough battle and it was—an ugly but important victory for the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
