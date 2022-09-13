ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Poll: Republicans Party Of Choice For Tax, Job & Small Business Issues

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYvJG_0huAhDP200

Republicans are the candidates of choice for Oklahoma voters on the issues of taxes, jobs and small business, according to an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll.

Oklahoma voters were polled earlier in September on these issues and a number of key state races.

As for which party and its policies are best for taxpayers, 55 percent of those polled said Republicans, 22.4 percent said Democrats, 18.1 percent said 'neither,' and 4.5 percent said they didn't know.

The gap wasn't as wide when it came to which party and its policies were best for job seekers, but it was still significant. Republicans came in at 48.6 percent, Democrats at 26.1 percent, 'neither' at 13.8 percent and 11.5 said they didn't know.

As for which parties and its policies were best for small business owners, 57.9 percent of those polled said Republicans. Democrats comprised 20.3 percent of the polling, while 'neither' got 12.5 percent -- and 9.2 percent of those polled said they didn't know.

The poll has a margin of error of 4.89 percent and was made up of 57.4 percent Republicans.

Comments / 1

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Lawmakers Weigh Budget, Government Shutdown Deadline Looms

The pressure is beginning to build on Democratic leaders in Congress to take the steps needed to approve a short-term budget and avoid a government shutdown. With a Sept. 30 deadline, passing a proper budget isn’t an option at this point. As has become so common in recent years, Congress will have to pass a continuing resolution -- a CR -- and members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation said this one could be complicated.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Democrats#Linus Business
oklahomawatch.org

Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent

The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race

A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Where should Oklahoma put its nuclear waste?

More than 2,000 feet underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico, sits the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). Past numerous airlocks, through dimly lit shafts and around piles of shimmering salt crystals, the WIPP permanently houses transuranic waste from around the country. Transuranic waste includes contaminated objects like clothing, tools and equipment from other nuclear facilities.
CARLSBAD, NM
Ragon Steele

What Makes HB 1775 A Good Law For Teachers

I’ve been reading different articles about education in Oklahoma. Mostly criticism about HB 1775, I like all other teachers, want education in Oklahoma and across the nation to be of high quality and equal to all of the students that attend our schools. So not having much information about the legislation in question, I decided to download it and read it for myself.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma AG Suggests Changing Title IX Language

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's attorney general objects to a proposed change from the U.S. Department of Education. Education Department officials want the term "gender identity" to replace "sex" for the purposes of Title IX which prevents sexual discrimination in schools and sports. State attorney general John O'Connor said the change would undermine decades of advancement for women in school and athletics.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gov. Stitt signs executive order to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed an executive order to deliver emergency drought relief to farmers and ranchers. "I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation," Stitt said in a statement. "Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief."
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy