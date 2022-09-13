Still on the job: Hospital honors long-time employees

No longer seen roaming the halls of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is a woman known as the “TV hostess.” It was her job to collect a fee from patients who wanted to watch the television in their hospital room.

“This lady, when she came to a room, she accepted payment for the television plan in the patient’s room,” recalls Annette Patterson, a longtime hospital employee. “If the patient did not have the money for the TV services your TV would be turned off. No TV for you.”

Patterson’s recollection of one of her many memories from her 25-plus years as an employee at SAMC earned a laugh from the audience.

Patterson was speaking at a ceremony Tuesday in which she and more than 100 other SAMC employees were honored for their longevity of service. The employees were recognized in six categories from 25-plus years up to as many as 60-plus years.

When they all started at the hospital, it was known as Albemarle Hospital.

Tara Knowles began her 33 years at the hospital when she was 18 working in housekeeping.

“Back a long time ago when I was 18 years old, physicians actually smoked in our canteen,” she recalled. “Believe it or not I had to clean yellow off the walls.”

“There was a technician named Tara who would strip and wax your floors, and that was me,” she said. “I would run a buffer that would strip and buff the floors that was bigger than me.”

Knowles said she learned how to operate the buffer from another woman in housekeeping named Rose.

Eventually, Knowles would attend and graduate from nursing school and go on to earn three more degrees. Today she is a team coordinator at the hospital, where she has enjoyed her long career.

“My passion is nursing but my bigger passion is Albemarle Hospital,” she said.

Willie Overton, who has worked at the hospital for more than 60 years, said the biggest change she’s witnessed over her career is the diversity in the workplace.

“The thing I like about since I’ve been here, I came here with segregation,” she said. “Look around where we are now. Integration.”

Overton also said another fond memory was when she accompanied five other hospital doctors on a service trip to Haiti.

Vondel Collins, the human resources manager at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, hosted the 45-minute ceremony, which included light refreshments.