NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Man Paralyzed in Crash Walking Again Thanks to Innovative Technology
Each step Mark Gottlieb takes is made possible thanks to innovative technology and years of intense physical therapy. A mountain bike accident in March of 2020 left him paralyzed from the neck down. "I could actually see my hands, but they wouldn't move at all, and I realized, gosh, I'm...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Ever-Popular Occoquan Fall Arts Festival Is Right Around the Corner
Each autumn, supporters from around the region make the drive to Occoquan to show their love to the community and its local artists. Every fall, the town of Occoquan draws in nearly 10 times more visitors than its population, adding 10,000 people to its just-over-a-thousand residents. It’s all for the Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show, in which more than 200 vendors and artisans from across the region and country line up along the historic streets of downtown Occoquan to peddle more than 150 different categories of goods. Handmade items of all kinds are showcased, including fine art, pottery and ceramics, jewelry, home décor, and more.
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 16 – September 18
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Chillin’ on Church is the hottest block party around and fun for the whole town! The event includes food, local beer and wine, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.
northernvirginiamag.com
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
theburn.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond in Leesburg marked for closure
The home decor and supplies brand Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced that it will close roughly 150 stores as part of efforts to stabilize its finances, according to a report from CNBC. And unfortunately, one of those stores is right here in Loudoun County. Per a list released from...
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
FOUND: 11-year-old Fairfax County boy found safe, according to police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Fairfax County say 11-year-old Tristan Harris has been found and is safe. Police thanked the community for the help to find him. Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Fairfax County, Virginia. Tristan Harris was last...
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Conway thanks the Stafford Sheriff’s Office
Last week, there was a threat to Conway Elementary School and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office came out to investigate it. Since the lockdown, deputies have been receiving letter after letter from students and staff. Each letter is filled with thanks and appreciation for their response and for keeping them all safe. Each letter is priceless. Thank you all who have sent letters in, we love reading each and every one of them.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
cbs19news
Testing continues to find unsafe bacteria levels in parts of Lake Anna
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parts of Lake Anna remain under a harmful algae bloom advisory. The Virginia Department of Health says parts of the lake in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are still being impacted by the bloom. According to a release, people should continue to avoid contact with...
WUSA
Girl, 12, holds knife to student's throat at Woodbridge middle school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 12-year-old girl has been charged after using a knife to threaten another student at a Woodbridge middle school. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Lake Ridge Middle School. A school resource officer was called after the girl came into a classroom and threatened another student, brandishing a knife and holding it to the student's throat, according to police. A teacher quickly intervened and was able to get knife away from the girl. The teacher sustained multiple cuts to his hand and the student victim reported minor injuries.
ffxnow.com
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center
Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
Fredericksburg man arrested, accused of making numerous fake 911 calls to law enforcement in Northern Virginia
Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested a man whom they say was connected to a series of fake 911 calls and threats in the city of Fredericksburg and other areas in Northern Virginia.
What sparked barn fire that killed 9 Virginia horses
"Bystanders reported multiple horses trapped inside, and one had escaped with minor burns, which were treated. Unfortunately, 9 horses are deceased as a result of the fire."
WJLA
Virginia Board of Education votes to approve Mark Taylor's superintendent's license
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent's license in Spotsylvania County. Taylor is a controversial superintendent candidate in the Spotsylvania County school system. The decision came after hours of public comments from frustrated Spotsylvania County parents at...
Spotsylvania Sheriff asking for help finding missing man
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing for over a week.
