Each autumn, supporters from around the region make the drive to Occoquan to show their love to the community and its local artists. Every fall, the town of Occoquan draws in nearly 10 times more visitors than its population, adding 10,000 people to its just-over-a-thousand residents. It’s all for the Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show, in which more than 200 vendors and artisans from across the region and country line up along the historic streets of downtown Occoquan to peddle more than 150 different categories of goods. Handmade items of all kinds are showcased, including fine art, pottery and ceramics, jewelry, home décor, and more.

OCCOQUAN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO