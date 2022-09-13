ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumfries, VA

northernvirginiamag.com

The Ever-Popular Occoquan Fall Arts Festival Is Right Around the Corner

Each autumn, supporters from around the region make the drive to Occoquan to show their love to the community and its local artists. Every fall, the town of Occoquan draws in nearly 10 times more visitors than its population, adding 10,000 people to its just-over-a-thousand residents. It’s all for the Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show, in which more than 200 vendors and artisans from across the region and country line up along the historic streets of downtown Occoquan to peddle more than 150 different categories of goods. Handmade items of all kinds are showcased, including fine art, pottery and ceramics, jewelry, home décor, and more.
OCCOQUAN, VA
DCist

Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park

You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 16 – September 18

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Chillin’ on Church is the hottest block party around and fun for the whole town! The event includes food, local beer and wine, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.
RESTON, VA
theburn.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond in Leesburg marked for closure

The home decor and supplies brand Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced that it will close roughly 150 stores as part of efforts to stabilize its finances, according to a report from CNBC. And unfortunately, one of those stores is right here in Loudoun County. Per a list released from...
LEESBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fredericksburg.today

PHOTOS: Conway thanks the Stafford Sheriff’s Office

Last week, there was a threat to Conway Elementary School and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office came out to investigate it. Since the lockdown, deputies have been receiving letter after letter from students and staff. Each letter is filled with thanks and appreciation for their response and for keeping them all safe. Each letter is priceless. Thank you all who have sent letters in, we love reading each and every one of them.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Girl, 12, holds knife to student's throat at Woodbridge middle school

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 12-year-old girl has been charged after using a knife to threaten another student at a Woodbridge middle school. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Lake Ridge Middle School. A school resource officer was called after the girl came into a classroom and threatened another student, brandishing a knife and holding it to the student's throat, according to police. A teacher quickly intervened and was able to get knife away from the girl. The teacher sustained multiple cuts to his hand and the student victim reported minor injuries.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center

Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

