ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Relatives React After NW OKC Arby’s Employee Allegedly Shot, Killed By Co-Worker

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMWPj_0huAga2m00

Co-workers and a metro family are mourning the loss of 28-year-old D’Quan Brown following a deadly gun attack on Monday at Brown’s place of employment.

Employees of the Arby’s fastfood restaurant on North MacArthur Boulevard near Memorial Road told News 9 Tuesday that the store was closed for the day.

The business shut down after police said a fight between Brown and 16-year-old Emannuel Rollerson turned deadly.

Witnesses told police during the heated argument Rollerson went to his car and grabbed a gun out of a backpack. The teenager allegedly shot Brown inside the restaurant and then left.

Brown was rushed to OU Medical Center but died at the hospital.

“The suspect was taken into custody a very short time later, a short distance away,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said. “He was brought to headquarters where he was interviewed.”

Police did not give details of the motive behind the argument and shooting.

Brown's uncle told News 9 his family is grieving their loved one’s sudden death. The relative said his nephew was an “amazing, well-mannered, articulate and faithful soul.”

Rollerson was not booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center because he is a juvenile.

However, he was booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Justice Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City

A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit

Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
guthrienewsleader.net

Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot

Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
GUTHRIE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Co Worker#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy