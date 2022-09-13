ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

LMPD officer finds man shot on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was found shot late Thursday night. Just before midnight, an off-duty Louisville officer was driving on I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when they were flagged down by a driver who was pulled over. LMPD spokesman Aaron...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man injured in shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday. "A little before midnight, an LMPD off-duty officer was actually going eastbound on 264 near Breckenridge Lane when he was flagged down by a motorist that needed some assistance,” explained Dwight Mitchell, LMPD Spokesperson.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
EDINBURGH, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Woman Arrested on Numerous Theft Related Charges

September 15, 2022, a Jefferson County, Indiana woman was arrested on numerous theft related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February 2022, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by an Indiana State Police detective revealed that...
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing

Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park. The man was taken to University Hospital and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man gets 25 years in plea deal for murder of Clarksville woman

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Sitting on her porch, Patricia Slaughter, reflected Thursday on the loss of her daughter. "It's consumed us. It's all we think about and how things could have been," she said. Last summer, her daughter, Shellie Slaughter, 54, was shot and killed inside her Clarksville home...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy