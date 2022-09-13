ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home

A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MCSO investigates double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man charged again with meth possession

A 56-year-old Leesburg man who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine earlier this year was arrested again on drug charges when he was stopped for driving with a suspended license. Ronald Erwin Wilson, of 1390 W. North Blvd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, and possession...
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine

Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
LECANTO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Banyan#Albion
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Phoenix area

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Warren Gordon, 46, was arrested yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to a report that he had shot at another man. The victim told GPD that Gordon shot at him while he was driving away following a verbal argument, then chased him on a white scooter. Officers later reportedly found a spent 9mm shell in the roadway in the 2600 block of SW 31st Place, where the victim said Gordon shot at him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
leesburg-news.com

19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis

A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
EUSTIS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Four inmates, including one accused of murder, arrested again for cellmate attack

Four Citrus County Detention Facility inmates, including one accused of murder, were jailed again for allegedly striking a cellmate to steal his commissary items. Rico Vontay Layfield Savage, Javon Isaiah Edgecombe, Jason Mercurious Corbin and Jevaris Nathan Dortch were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, on charges of battery by a detainee on either a detainee or visitor. Savage faces a second offense of unarmed robbery.
LECANTO, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy