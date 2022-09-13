Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home
A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
WCJB
MCSO investigates double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
Florida Teen Arrested In Road Rage Incident After Shooting Woman’s Car Seven Times
An 18-year-old road-rage driver who fired several shots at a woman’s vehicle Thursday morning was quickly identified and located by deputies, and his gun fell to the ground as he was taken into custody. The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m., in Volusia County,
fox13news.com
Citrus County drug bust leads to seizure of guns, cash, $1M worth of cocaine
LECANTO, Fla. - Sheriff Mike Prendergast gave a strong warning for criminals dealing dangerous drugs: "Get the heck out of Citrus County." The rebuke came in a video posted late Thursday, revealing the results of a six-month-long narcotics investigation that concluded with three arrests on Tuesday night. Those arrested were:...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged again with meth possession
A 56-year-old Leesburg man who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine earlier this year was arrested again on drug charges when he was stopped for driving with a suspended license. Ronald Erwin Wilson, of 1390 W. North Blvd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, and possession...
WCJB
Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies used stop sticks to stop the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine
Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Phoenix area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Warren Gordon, 46, was arrested yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to a report that he had shot at another man. The victim told GPD that Gordon shot at him while he was driving away following a verbal argument, then chased him on a white scooter. Officers later reportedly found a spent 9mm shell in the roadway in the 2600 block of SW 31st Place, where the victim said Gordon shot at him.
WCJB
Marion County Deputies are looking for a man that used a stolen credit card at a Dollar General
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies are trying to identify a man they say went on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card. Deputies say the suspect used the card to buy more than 200 dollars worth of merchandise from a Dollar General. It happened at a Dollar...
Over $1M worth of cocaine taken off Florida streets after 6-month narcotics investigation, deputies say
Over $1 million worth of cocaine was taken off Florida streets after a 6-month narcotics investigation in Citrus County, deputies said.
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
leesburg-news.com
19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis
A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for neglecting 13 dogs; two canines found dead
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a Homosassa man into custody for allegedly neglecting his 13 dogs, two of which died from malnourishment alongside their deteriorating pack. Justin Richard Dumas was jailed Tuesday, Sept. 13, on 13 felony charges of animal cruelty.
3 arrested in Citrus County after over $1M seized in 6-month drug investigation
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit said a six-month investigation resulted in over a million dollar value of drugs seized and the arrest of three people in Lecanto on Thursday.
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
Citrus County Chronicle
Four inmates, including one accused of murder, arrested again for cellmate attack
Four Citrus County Detention Facility inmates, including one accused of murder, were jailed again for allegedly striking a cellmate to steal his commissary items. Rico Vontay Layfield Savage, Javon Isaiah Edgecombe, Jason Mercurious Corbin and Jevaris Nathan Dortch were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, on charges of battery by a detainee on either a detainee or visitor. Savage faces a second offense of unarmed robbery.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
72-Year-Old Woman Killed When Crossing East Jefferson Street In Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old Brooksville woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while she was crossing East Jefferson Street around 8:25 pom on Thursday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on East Jefferson Street and
