ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Colts' Alec Pierce: In concussion protocol

Pierce entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Per Keefer, the rookie second-round pick absorbed a hit to the head on a play down the middle in Sunday's season-opening tie with the Texans. As a result, Pierce, who didn't practice Wednesday, will need to progress through concussion protocol in order to be cleared for this weekend's contest against the Jaguars. If he's out Week 2, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan would be candidates to see added snaps behind Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019

Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday

Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Jets' Braxton Berrios: Puts in full practice

Berrios (heel) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios had been limited in the Jets' first Week 2 session Wednesday due to the heel issue, but his upgrade to full activity a day later puts him in the clear for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Though he faces more competition for reps at receiver in 2022 with the addition of rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson and with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore healthy again after injury-plagued 2021 campaigns, Berrios still saw a decent amount of involvement in the Jets' Week 1 loss to Baltimore. He played 47 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 37 yards on six targets.
NFL
CBS Sports

Willie Snead: Returns to 49ers' practice squad

The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Wednesday. Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers at the beginning of August, but he was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The veteran wideout then returned to the organization via a practice-squad deal a day later but was let go again last week. However, Snead has since returned to San Fransisco's practice squad and will look to carve out a role in an unproven wideout room. Across his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he was unproductive last year during stints with Carolina and Las Vegas.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
CBS Sports

Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week

Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win

Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Making strides

Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking his condition on a day-by-day basis, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice

Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Absent from Friday's lineup

Grissom isn't starting Friday against Philadelphia. Grissom served as an everyday player for Atlanta over the last month but will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. The 21-year-old will likely see decreased playing time down the stretch after Ozzie Albies (foot) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tua Tagovailoa is 'limited' physically; Sean Payton predicts Dolphins will bench QB

Tua Tagovailoa stayed undefeated against Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday, leading the Dolphins to a 20-7 victory over their rivals in Week 1. But some prominent names around the NFL remain unconvinced the young quarterback is the future in Miami. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tagovailoa's predecessor, indicated to the "Pardon My Take" podcast this week that Tua's physical limitations will make it hard for him to emerge as "elite." Former Saints coach Sean Payton took it a step further, telling "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that he foresees the Dolphins benching Tagovailoa later this year.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Packers' David Bakhtiari: Back to no practice

Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice during Thursday's session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday Bakhtiari is on a "day on, day off" schedule of practicing as he works to return to the field. The All-Pro left tackle made it through Wednesday's session, but his practice status for Friday will likely play a pivotal role in helping determine his availability Sunday night against the Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Packers' David Bakhtiari: Limited again Wednesday

Bakhtiari (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' injury report Wednesday. Bakhtiari sat out Sunday's loss to Minnesota as expected after he was listed with a questionable designation throughout Green Bay's first week of practice. The All-Pro left tackle, who has struggled to get on the field since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in January 2021, appeared to make significant strides in his recovery as he participated in a limited fashion during 11-on-11 drills earlier this September. Bakhtiari's status will be worth keeping a close eye on approaching the Packers' Week 2 matchup against the Bears on Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Texas A&M vs. Miami prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 3 best bets from proven model

The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the No. 13 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. A&M is 1-1, with both games coming at home, while Miami (FL) is 2-0 and has yet to play a road game. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 2-1 and won the last meeting between the teams in 2008. Texas A&M is making a quarterback change this week with Max Johnson taking over for Haynes King.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS Sports

Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps

Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
BENTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy