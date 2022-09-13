Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Related
CBS Sports
Chargers' Justin Herbert suffered fracture to rib cartilage in loss to Chiefs, considered day-to-day
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to pull off a Thursday night comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately fell 27-24. With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Herbert was injured after being hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, and he exited the game for one play.
CBS Sports
Dak Prescott returns to Cowboys facility, but Mike McCarthy isn't allowing him to attend practice
Dak Prescott is back in the Cowboys' facility following successful stabilization surgery to repair his fractured thumb that was injured during last Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. Prescott won't, however, attend practice as the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. By not allowing him to attend...
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: In concussion protocol
Pierce entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Per Keefer, the rookie second-round pick absorbed a hit to the head on a play down the middle in Sunday's season-opening tie with the Texans. As a result, Pierce, who didn't practice Wednesday, will need to progress through concussion protocol in order to be cleared for this weekend's contest against the Jaguars. If he's out Week 2, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan would be candidates to see added snaps behind Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Puts in full practice
Berrios (heel) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios had been limited in the Jets' first Week 2 session Wednesday due to the heel issue, but his upgrade to full activity a day later puts him in the clear for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Though he faces more competition for reps at receiver in 2022 with the addition of rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson and with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore healthy again after injury-plagued 2021 campaigns, Berrios still saw a decent amount of involvement in the Jets' Week 1 loss to Baltimore. He played 47 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 37 yards on six targets.
CBS Sports
Willie Snead: Returns to 49ers' practice squad
The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Wednesday. Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers at the beginning of August, but he was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The veteran wideout then returned to the organization via a practice-squad deal a day later but was let go again last week. However, Snead has since returned to San Fransisco's practice squad and will look to carve out a role in an unproven wideout room. Across his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he was unproductive last year during stints with Carolina and Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Making strides
Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking his condition on a day-by-day basis, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Three reasons to start believing in the Giants again after their impressive Week 1 victory
You could argue no team had a statement win quite like the G-men in Week 1. They overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit to win on the road against last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC. They also did it in dramatic fashion by scoring the game-winning points on a do-or-die, two-point conversion attempt.
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Absent from Friday's lineup
Grissom isn't starting Friday against Philadelphia. Grissom served as an everyday player for Atlanta over the last month but will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. The 21-year-old will likely see decreased playing time down the stretch after Ozzie Albies (foot) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
CBS Sports
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tua Tagovailoa is 'limited' physically; Sean Payton predicts Dolphins will bench QB
Tua Tagovailoa stayed undefeated against Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday, leading the Dolphins to a 20-7 victory over their rivals in Week 1. But some prominent names around the NFL remain unconvinced the young quarterback is the future in Miami. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tagovailoa's predecessor, indicated to the "Pardon My Take" podcast this week that Tua's physical limitations will make it hard for him to emerge as "elite." Former Saints coach Sean Payton took it a step further, telling "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that he foresees the Dolphins benching Tagovailoa later this year.
CBS Sports
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Back to no practice
Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice during Thursday's session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday Bakhtiari is on a "day on, day off" schedule of practicing as he works to return to the field. The All-Pro left tackle made it through Wednesday's session, but his practice status for Friday will likely play a pivotal role in helping determine his availability Sunday night against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Limited again Wednesday
Bakhtiari (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' injury report Wednesday. Bakhtiari sat out Sunday's loss to Minnesota as expected after he was listed with a questionable designation throughout Green Bay's first week of practice. The All-Pro left tackle, who has struggled to get on the field since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in January 2021, appeared to make significant strides in his recovery as he participated in a limited fashion during 11-on-11 drills earlier this September. Bakhtiari's status will be worth keeping a close eye on approaching the Packers' Week 2 matchup against the Bears on Sunday night.
CBS Sports
Texas A&M vs. Miami prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 3 best bets from proven model
The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the No. 13 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. A&M is 1-1, with both games coming at home, while Miami (FL) is 2-0 and has yet to play a road game. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 2-1 and won the last meeting between the teams in 2008. Texas A&M is making a quarterback change this week with Max Johnson taking over for Haynes King.
CBS Sports
Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps
Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0