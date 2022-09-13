Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing
From the Pittsburgh Steelers to retirement to the Dallas Cowboys for Ben Roethlisberger?
Ezekiel Elliott reveals why he’s confident in Cowboys’ Cooper Rush amid Dak Prescott injury
Dallas Cowboys fans were rightfully concerned after Dak Prescott left the team’s season opener due to an injury. Prescott is expected to miss a significant amount of time which has many calling for the Cowboys to trade for a new QB. However, running back Ezekiel Elliott expressed confidence in Cooper Rush, per Todd Archer.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones: Cowboys don't plan to trade for veteran QB after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might miss only 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. The Cowboys don't even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott at Practice, Michael Gallup in Pads: Cowboys Notebook
In the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys are cognizant that it will take a team effort to weather the storm of his absence. And so it was back to work here at The...
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys
A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
Cowboys Injury BREAKING: Dallas Officially Rules Out Dak Prescott, 3 Others for Bengals
Ready for the transactions for the Cowboys to start rolling in?
Cowboys Trevon Diggs: D Will 'Hold Down The Fort' For Injured Dak Prescott
With quarterback Dak Prescott out for the next four games or so, the pressure now falls on the defense ... but All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs isn't worried.
NBC Sports
Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Not Be Taking the Field Anytime Soon
Although we were never the biggest NFL fans, there's something about the 2022 season that has us more enthusiastic than ever before. The first week of competition kicked off on Sept. 11, with the Sunday schedule concluding in an intense matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL・
Dak Prescott's Broken Thumb Creates Chaos for the Cowboys
Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.
Cowboys vs. Bengals Preview: Official Injury Lists - Dak Prescott and More
Challenges are mounting for Dallas vs. one of the league's most dangerous offenses in Cincinnati, plus the loss of Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. And now the official injury lists are out.
