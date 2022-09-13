ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Jerry Jones: Cowboys don't plan to trade for veteran QB after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might miss only 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. The Cowboys don't even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys

A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
NBC Sports

Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
FanBuzz

Dak Prescott's Broken Thumb Creates Chaos for the Cowboys

Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.
