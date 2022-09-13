Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Former Dodgers World Series Champion Released by Padres
The 2020 World Series Champion played in just 20 games with the Padres.
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Set to Face Yency Almonte in Sim Game
The Dodgers slowly are getting their injured players back as infielder Gavin Lux nears his return
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench
McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. McCarthy's off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks faced. He's been on fire lately, hitting .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field Friday.
Kershaw, Dodgers win another NL West title, blank D-backs
PHOENIX (AP) — Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers went all the way to the last day of the regular season, won a whopping 106 games, and still lost the NL West title to the San Francisco Giants. This time, Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers left no doubt. Kershaw pitched seven dominant innings and the Dodgers won the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons, blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Tuesday night. The Dodgers walked from the dugout when it was over to congratulate each other, much like they did after most of their wins in a runaway season, and posed for a team photo on the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Surprises Some With Tommy Kahnle Statement
The Dodgers got fireballing reliever Tommy Kahnle back on Tuesday in Arizona and with his return from the 60-day injured list, an unexpected option for the back end of the bullpen as we head toward the postseason. The thing about Kahnle is... he's only appeared in 5 MLB games since the start of the ...
CBS Sports
Royals' Drew Waters: Scratched from lineup
Waters was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Boston for undisclosed reasons. It's not clear if an injury or illness is the reason for a change of plans, or if the Royals simply elected to go with a different starting nine. Hunter Dozier will enter the lineup in Waters' place, string in left field and pushing Nate Eaton to right.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Benched on Friday
Profar isn't starting Friday against Arizona, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Profar is slashing .213/.240/.404 since the beginning of September and will pass starting left field duties to Wil Myers, who will bat in the leadoff spot.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw
Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kent Emanuel: Called up, moved to IL
The Phillies recalled Emanuel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder strain. The transaction officially ends Emanuel's season while simultaneously opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Tayler Scott, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Padres. Emanuel opened the campaign on the IL while recovering from the internal bracing surgical procedure on his left elbow he underwent last June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 9 and had been pitching exclusively in the minors before being shut down with the shoulder injury. In his 10 starts at Triple-A, Emanuel posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB in 49.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore
Castellanos (oblique) felt sore when swinging earlier this week and has backed off rehab work for a few days, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos has been out since early September with an oblique strain. The Phillies haven't provided an updated timeline for his return, but time is getting short for him to play a meaningful number of games before the end of the regular season. He at least hasn't been fully shut down, as he's merely stopped swinging and is still able to throw and do work in the outfield.
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Absent from Friday's lineup
Grissom isn't starting Friday against Philadelphia. Grissom served as an everyday player for Atlanta over the last month but will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. The 21-year-old will likely see decreased playing time down the stretch after Ozzie Albies (foot) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Yardbarker
White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers
The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Heading for X-rays on hand
Hoskins exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins with a right hand contusion and will undergo X-rays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Hoskins was hit by a pitch on his right hand during the third inning and stayed in to run the bases, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the results of the X-ray are disclosed.
CBS Sports
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
T.J. Zeuch: Released by Reds
Zeuch (back) was released by the Reds on Wednesday. Zeuch had been sidelined with a back issue, but considering he gave up 18 earned runs in 10.2 innings across three MLB starts (six earned runs apiece), this roster move was performance related. The 6-foot-7 righty also had more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) with the Reds. He will likely catch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal in advance of 2023 spring training.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Reds' Luis Cessa: Hit hard in third loss
Cessa (3-3) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. He served up long balls in each of his final three frames...
CBS Sports
Rays' Brooks Raley: Reinstated from restricted list
Raley was reinstated from the restricted list Friday. Raley was unavailable for the Rays' series in Toronto this week due to his vaccination status, but he'll rejoin the team's bullpen ahead of Friday's series opener against the Rangers. Over 19 appearances since the All-Star break, he's picked up 10 holds while posting a 0.92 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
Yardbarker
No Trap Game: White Sox Top Rockies With Pair of Homers
The Chicago White Sox returned home from a seven-game road trip Tuesday and took care of business against the Colorado Rockies. Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu provided the pop while Michael Kopech and the Sox' bullpen limited the visitors to two runs. Those efforts helped the South Siders open the two-game series with a 4-2 victory.
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Returns to Triple-A
Fleming was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Fleming allowed just one earned run while covering the final four frames of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, but with him unavailable for at least a couple days the Rays removed him from the roster to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Shane McClanahan.
Comments / 0