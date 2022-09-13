PHOENIX (AP) — Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers went all the way to the last day of the regular season, won a whopping 106 games, and still lost the NL West title to the San Francisco Giants. This time, Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers left no doubt. Kershaw pitched seven dominant innings and the Dodgers won the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons, blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Tuesday night. The Dodgers walked from the dugout when it was over to congratulate each other, much like they did after most of their wins in a runaway season, and posed for a team photo on the field.

