ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Senate study committee considers how to beef up Georgia’s cybersecurity

By , By Rebecca Grapevine Capitol Beat News Service
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6Ys0_0huAg0Xz00
Sen. Jason Anavitarte

ATLANTA — A committee of state senators met on the Georgia Tech campus Tuesday to learn how the state can boost its cybersecurity.

Industry and academic experts described how cyberthreats have evolved over the past decades to the committee chaired by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas.

“It’s our belief we need to leverage every asset that we have,” Anavitarte said, stressing the need for a bipartisan effort. “This cannot be territorial. This cannot be Republican versus Democrat.”

“One single incident can lead to a major disruption in business,” added David Levine, chief information security officer for RICO International, a Stone Mountain-based manufacturer. Levine and other experts said schools, hospitals, transportation and energy supplies are all at risk.

Georgians may recall the attack on the Colonial gas pipeline last year that stymied the flow of fuel on the East Coast or the ransomware attack on the city of Atlanta that gummed up computer operations for months in 2018.

Floyd County Schools lost, then recovered, nearly $200,000 earlier this year and a malware attack on the fledgling state eCourt system in 2019 disabled the county courts participating in the pilot program.

Hackers target governments and businesses through emails and phishing. They can hold data from governments or businesses ransom for large sums of money and even delete essential files, several experts said. Typically, the motivation is money, Levine said.

As the threats have grown, so has the demand for skilled cybersecurity workers.

Georgia Tech founded a School of Cybersecurity and Privacy to help train cybersecurity experts.

The university sponsors advanced research as well as programs for undergraduates who get real-world experience helping governments and businesses fix cybersecurity problems.

Shorter-term training programs are also needed to rapidly grow the workforce, said Curley Henry, vice president and deputy chief information security officer for Georgia Power.

Henry described a program that helps Georgia single mothers earn a cybersecurity certificate and find employment. Such short-term training programs can help fill staffing needs quickly, he said.

Another challenge is collecting and coordinating information about cybersecurity attacks. Companies understandably do not always want to disclose when they’ve been attacked, said Matt Guinn, a principal research scientist at Georgia Tech.

But a Georgia law that took effect last year requires government entities to report cyberattacks to the state’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

“I believe that bill really helped … get in front of a problem once it occurs, rather than playing catch up,” said David Allen, the state’s chief information security officer.

Allen said it’s extremely rare for a cyber attacker to be prosecuted and convicted because the attacks are hard to trace and may involve multiple states or countries. Still, his office works closely with federal agents from the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Secret Service to investigate attacks.

States like Ohio and Michigan have attempted to improve cybersecurity by creating civilian cybersecurity corps that can provide rapid responses to attacks, Allen said. The legislators appeared to be interested in the idea.

The committee plans to meet next in October.

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Levine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Georgia Power#Politics State#Republican#Democrat#Rico International#Georgians#Colonial
Rome News-Tribune

State committee considers health-care delivery in wake of hospital closures

Against the backdrop of hospital closures, state lawmakers considered how to improve health care delivery across Georgia during a meeting this week. The House Governmental Affairs Local Service Delivery Subcommittee meeting — chaired by Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville — gave doctors and health-care administrators a chance to explain how the state’s health system works, and where it is falling short. Local public health departments play an important role in delivering...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
1K+
Followers
447
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy