Floyd County names sole elections supervisor finalist

The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration has named Akyn Bailey as the sole finalist for the position of elections supervisor.

A native of Lumpkin County, Bailey has previously served as a lead elections technician for Hall County, beginning in 2018, and, since October 2021, as the elections director for the White County Board of Elections and Voter Registration. She is currently serving as a regional training liaison for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

Bailey is certified as a Georgia Registrar Official and a Georgia Election Official.

State law requires that when a board names a sole finalist, there must be a 14-day waiting period before a vote can be taken to hire that individual.

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will take action on a recommended employment contract with Bailey at their Sept. 27 meeting.

The department is currently overseen by Elections Supervisor Pete McDonald, who took the role on a temporary basis through the end of the year. McDonald said last week the plan is for the new hire to work with him on the Nov. 8 general election.