ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Floyd County names sole elections supervisor finalist

By , From Floyd County Clerk’s Office, White County News
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vhg2H_0huAfwBJ00

The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration has named Akyn Bailey as the sole finalist for the position of elections supervisor.

A native of Lumpkin County, Bailey has previously served as a lead elections technician for Hall County, beginning in 2018, and, since October 2021, as the elections director for the White County Board of Elections and Voter Registration. She is currently serving as a regional training liaison for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

Bailey is certified as a Georgia Registrar Official and a Georgia Election Official.

State law requires that when a board names a sole finalist, there must be a 14-day waiting period before a vote can be taken to hire that individual.

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will take action on a recommended employment contract with Bailey at their Sept. 27 meeting.

The department is currently overseen by Elections Supervisor Pete McDonald, who took the role on a temporary basis through the end of the year. McDonald said last week the plan is for the new hire to work with him on the Nov. 8 general election.

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County School District’s decision on discipline appeal expected Thursday

The Cobb County School Board is expected to vote on a discipline appeal filed by a former Campbell High School student at Thursday’s meeting. N.G., then a 16-year-old sophomore, was expelled in September 2021 for allegedly possessing a vape pen with THC. He appealed the decision, but by the time the Georgia Board of Education overturned Cobb’s finding, on the grounds that the student was denied his due process rights by the district, he had already served the expulsion and missed the remainder of his tenth grade year.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Ground broken for freestanding emergency department in Chattooga County

September 15, 2022–10:55 a.m. State, local, and Atrium Health officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, celebrated the groundbreaking Tuesday for Atrium Health Floyd’s freestanding emergency department (FSED) in Trion. The facility will provide 24/7 emergency care to residents of Summerville, Trion, Lyerly, Menlo, and surrounding communities. The $18.4 million...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lumpkin County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Floyd County, GA
Elections
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Abrams to campaign in Athens

Stacey Abrams brings her campaign for Governor to Athens. Democrat Abrams, who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, makes a Saturday stop in his hometown. Abrams will be at the University of Georgia for the Campus Workers United Labor Rally, set for 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Abrams,...
ATHENS, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

Rome City Schools name Dr. Eric L. Holland Superintendent

In a unanimous vote by the Rome Board of Education, Dr. Eric. L. Holland has been named Superintendent Of Rome City Schools, effective September 3, 2022. Holland, an educator with 23 years of experience, most recently served as Principal of Rome High School in Rome, Ga. and Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Elections#Politics Local#Election Local#State#Mcdonald
wabe.org

Georgia's Dugdown Corridor: A 'national model' for conservation

Last year, a group of scientists and volunteers splashed up a creek in Paulding County to look for endangered fish. It didn’t take long to find them. With two people holding a net upright underwater and others shuffling downstream to shoo fish into it, the team hauled up a handful of Etowah darters the first time they tried.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
pickensprogress.com

New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 15th

Mitchell Battles, age 46 of Centre – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Kelia Crider, age 39 of Gaylesville – FTA on prior charges of – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card; Obstructing Justice/False ID; No Tag Light and Driving while Suspended;. and. Colton Lambert, age 25 of Piedmont...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb school board asked to consider public conduct policy

The Cobb Board of Education will be asked on Thursday to adopt a policy to govern conduct by members of the public at school board meetings. Proposals include the possibility of allowing the school board to meet in an alternate location should disruptions get out of hand and calling on law enforcement to intervene “in any potential violation of law.”
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to announce $100 million+ to expand Grady

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
ALTO, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
1K+
Followers
447
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy