ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Amtrak to cancel more long-distance trains Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

DETROIT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak will cancel trips on another seven long-distance routes Wednesday because of a potential freight rail strike as soon as Friday.

Amtrak workers are not involved in the labor dispute but Amtrak operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on track owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.

Amtrak said while it is "hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week." read more

The new trains being suspended include the City of New Orleans that provides service to Chicago, Coast Starlight (Seattle to Los Angeles), Crescent (New York to Orleans), Lake Shore Limited (New York to Chicago), Silver Star (New York to Miami), Sunset Limited (New Orleans to Los Angeles) and the Texas Eagle (Chicago to Los Angeles).

On Monday, Amtrak said it would begin suspending service on four routes Tuesday including the Southwest Chief route from Chicago to Los Angeles, Empire Builder route from Chicago to Seattle, California Zephyr route from Chicago to San Francisco, and the Los Angeles to San Antonio portion of the Texas Eagle route.

Amtrak said it will only operate trains this week "that we can ensure will have enough time to reach their final destinations by 12:01 a.m. on Friday."

Most travel within the Amtrak-owned NEC -- Boston - New York - Washington -- and related branch lines to Albany, New York; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Springfield, Massachusetts -- would not be affected: high-speed Acela trains will operate a full schedule, "and only a small number of Northeast Regional departures would be impacted."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Drivers flood Chicago Loop for second night for Mexican Independence Day festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of drivers converged downtown Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.A long line of drivers came down Washington Street near the CBS 2 Broadcast Center waving Mexican flags, honking their horns, and sometimes revving their engines in festivity. Some people were also seen sitting on cars and even popping off fireworks, and cars and motorcycles were seen traveling on the sidewalk in a few instances.People were also seen dancing in the middle of downtown streets, including Washington and Dearborn streetsA car caught fire at Wabash Avenue and Roosevelt Road just before 10 p.m., though it was not clear if this was related to the festivities.  Traffic was backed up around the downtown are area Friday night. A similar scene, though with relatively fewer cars, was seen on Thursday night.Chicago Police earlier announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.With the holiday on Friday, police said they were working to make sure celebrations are safe – particularly people who wanted to drive in a car parade through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Reuters

Reuters

594K+
Followers
355K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy