Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Tuesday
The Chargers have five players listed on Tuesday's Week 2 injury report.
COSTA MESA – The Chargers held a walk-through on Tuesday as they get set to face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Due to the short week, they didn't hold a standard practice, therefore Tuesday's participation is an estimate, per the team.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson was upgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report after being considered a non-participant to start the week.
"He’s improving. We put him through a workout today," coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. "We’ll see how he feels. Then, tomorrow, at the jog-through, we’ll be able to learn a little bit more. I think he’s headed in the right direction, but I think there is still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night."
Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who exited last Sunday's game in the first half with a hamstring injury, seems to be a long-shot to play in Week 2.
"Keenan is going to be a guy that is going to take some time, I think, with his hamstring," Staley said. "I don’t think it’s looking great for this week, but you never know. I wouldn’t put anything past Keenan, so we’re not ruling him out, but a different situation than J.C.”
On the Chiefs' front, they've placed this year's first-round pick Trent McDuffie on injured reserve, knocking him out for Thursday night's matchup.
Chargers Injury Report
Did Not Practice
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
- TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)
Limited
- CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)
Full
- T Rashawn Slater (back)
- LB Drue Tranquill (back)
Chiefs Injury Report
Did Not Practice
- K Harrison Butker (ankle)
Limited
- G Trey Smith (ankle)
Full
- T Orlando Brown (knee)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder)
- WR Justin Watson (chest)
- QB Patrick Mahomes (wrist)
- S Justin Reid (hand)
- LB Willie Gay (knee)
*CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.
