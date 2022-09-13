Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Highland Art in the Park to host VIP Preview Party prior to 2-day outdoor event
Art in the Park will host a Preview Party from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, prior to the two-day outdoor art show in Highland. Pre-pledge dollars allow people to attend ... How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Sophia Carruthers rank in Girls' 16 singles bracket by week ending Sept. 2?
spotonillinois.com
Recent Red Bud home sales in week ending Aug. 20
The following home sale was reported in Red Bud in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. 7 AMY Ct.$285,000Property Tax (2020): $3,654.32Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.28%Buyer: Timothy P. and Ginny L. HiggersonSeller: Kenneth D. and Beth M. Newbern Cheek Jr. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 07:25.
spotonillinois.com
Apple Festival set Sunday at Pere Marquette
The Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton will host their annual Apple Festival 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Festivities will include apple wine tasting, kid's activities, vendor shopping, live music, a pumpkin roll, and delicious food will be available from the lodge restaurant. An apple... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
Lane closures on bridge to downtown St. Louis begin next week
Commuters who use the MLK Bridge will encounter lane closures in both directions beginning Monday. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday the following closures to accommodate routine inspections: Sept. ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:17. How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Sophia Carruthers rank in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Here's what we know about the closing of Bed Bath & Beyond store in Fairview Heights
So the word is out that Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairview Heights is closing. I guess it's a good thing I already have the essentials at home. When this ... How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Sophia Carruthers rank in Girls' 16 singles bracket by week ending Sept. 2?
spotonillinois.com
Home sales in Randolph County in week ending Aug. 20
There was one reported residential sale in Randolph County in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. 7 AMY Ct.Red Bud$285,000Property Tax (2020): $3,654.32Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.28%Buyer: Timothy P. and Ginny L. HiggersonSeller: Kenneth D. and Beth M. Newbern...
spotonillinois.com
City of Highland Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees met Aug. 16
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order / Roll Call Members 2. Approval of Minutes from June Regular Meeting 3. Public Forum 4. Treasurer's Report for June & July 5. Presentation...
spotonillinois.com
City of Belleville Streets & Grades Committee met Aug. 15
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order/Roll call of Members and Staff 2. Recognition of Guest Alderman 3. Recognition of Other Guests 4. Emergency Procedures 5. Public Participation (2-3 MINUTES PER PERSON)...
Comments / 0