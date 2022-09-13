Read full article on original website
Family favorite returns to downtown Kingman￼
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Calico’s Restaurant & Lounge. A two-year roller coaster ride for owners, employees and customers has come to an end for a popular eatery in downtown Kingman. Co-owners Rhonda Chapman and Brandon Loos reopened Calico’s Restaurant in downtown Kingman on Monday, September 5. “We were closed three...
AZGFD schedules Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) workshop in Kingman￼
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has scheduled a workshop about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of cervid animals. After conducting workshops last month in Phoenix and the department’s regional offices in Mesa, Tucson, Pinetop and Flagstaff, AZGFD has added a...
KCA to host special exhibitions￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts Gallery will host an Artist’s Reception for its two new Special Exhibition Gallery shows, the Annual “6×6 on Route” Fundraiser and Ron Dorson’s (Route 66 themed) Special Photographic Exhibit “Road Works.” As a special bonus attraction, there will be on display a vintage 1946 Harley Flathead in the main gallery (which will be installed Saturday morning, Sept 17). The Reception will be Saturday, Sept 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the ArtHub, 402 E Beale St. The public is invited and welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
Andy Awards tickets on sale￼
KINGMAN – Tickets are on sale now for the Andy Awards dinner to be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. Each year since 1978, the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce holds the Andy Awards, awards recognizing individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made a significant contribution towards the betterment of the community. Tickets are available or $35 each at the Chamber offices, 309 E. Beale St.
Mohave County police find human remains in wash area near Golden Valley
On Monday, at approximately 4:02 PM, detectives responded to a call about a possible human skull being located in the wash area in the 2700 block of North Ligurta Road.
Mummified Body Discovered In Bathtub After Arizona Home Burglarized
Officers made an usual discovery after being called for a burglary in a northwestern Arizona home. Bullhead City police officers responded to a burglary in progress call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house. Reports state that there were the door...
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
Human remains found in Mohave County wash, sheriff says
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after Mohave County authorities say human remains were found in a Golden Valley wash. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says detectives were notified just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 that a "possible human skull" was found in a wash area near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.
Mohave County investigating fatal shooting by police officer
A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who ran from authorities following a traffic stop, the Kingman Police Department said Friday.
Classified Ads for the Week of Sept. 14 – Sept. 20, 2022
– Saturday Sept. 17 8am to 1pm, 2466 Ridgeview Ave. Bullhead City, Furniture – Household Items, Everything must go. wanted for Kingman Cancer Care Unit’s (KCCU) Annual Arts & Crafts Fair to be held Sat & Sun, Nov. 12 & 13. All hand crafters are welcome. For vendor info call Noreen Welton 928-716-3916.
Suicide Awareness Walk brings taboo subject to light
Heartbreaking. There’s no other word for suicide. The message from survivors and the families and friends of lost, hurt souls was loud and clear on Sep 10 at Rotary Park: “Please live.” Getting the word out on Sept. 10 was a plethora of organizations that set up tables for the Fourth Annual BHC Suicide Walk Awareness & Prevention Walk at Bullhead City Rotary Park to offer information and hope.
Farm Bureau/Melody DuMouchel hosts grand opening￼
Guests from all over the community came together on September 1 to celebrate the grand opening of Farm Bureau Agent, Melody DuMouchel’s new office located in Fort Mohave. Melody serves on the Board of Directors of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, as a Rotary Club member, and as a volunteer for various local youth programs and more. Left to Right: Ambassador Chair Ellen Brown, Michael Downey, Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Ethan Maggard, Laughlin Chamber of Commerce CEO Jackie Wallin and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bo Hellams. Farm Bureau is located at 5617 Highway 95 Suite 102 in Fort Mohave.
Military Moms work tirelessly￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Moms take care of their kids, and they often do it as a community. This community’s commonality is their deployed kids. The Tri-State Military Moms has been taking care of deployed military since 2001, and they call themselves “The Force Behind the Forces.”. And,...
Coffee with the Mayor, City Manager￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The next meeting is scheduled for Friday, October 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Meeting is held in the Council Chambers at the Police Department located at 2360 McCulloch Blvd North. For more information or questions about Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager,...
Board holds firm on age requirement
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board denied a mother's request to waive the age requirement to allow her son to enroll in kindergarten, determining that he is "not ready" to be placed despite being only three days too young. Latina White, a single mother who...
Officer-involved shooting was deadly￼
KINGMAN – A deadly officer-involved shooting occurred in Kingman on Thursday, September 15. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a traffic stop was conducted about 8:15 p.m. on the premise that the vehicle was occupied by a passenger named in a felony arrest warrant. Freed said the 36-year-old...
2 Killed in Plane Crash on Kingman [Seligman, AZ]
The crash happened on September 13th, at around 1:30 p.m., in a remote area of northwest Arizona. According to police, they received a call about a missing aircraft. The report stated that a single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in the area of Seligman. When emergency crews found the...
Cross Country Chase to go through Oatman
OATMAN – It’s an old-school road chase: paper maps only, no GPS. But that’s only fitting since the chase is being completed by old-school motorcycles; they date from the 1930s to the 1960s. Their 100 riders will cover 2,330 miles during the 10-day endurance run that starts in Springfield, IL, on Sep 15 and completes its run at the Santa Monica Pier on Sep 25.
Public hearing about Irrigation Non-Expansion Area Sept. 20￼
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Water Resources will hold a public hearing to take comments regarding Mohave County and the City of Kingman’s request to implement an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). The meeting will be held at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Auditorium located at 700 West Beale Street Tuesday, September 20th from 6-8:00 P.M.
Prop 415 discussed at Rotary￼
Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s September 9 meeting. Assisted by Kingman City Councilwoman Cherish Sammeli Foggin gave the group a powerpoint presentation on Proposition 415 which, if passed, will increase sales tax from 2.50% to 3.06%. On big ticket items, only the first $10,000 would be taxed at 3.06%, the remainder at 2.50%. It was noted that 55% of Kingman’s streets are in poor condition and 30% in fair condition. If Prop. 415 passes, 85% of streets will be in good condition following the 10-year paving program.
