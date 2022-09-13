Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. September 15, 2022. When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state gun law earlier this year, Connecticut officials were quick to assure state residents of its limited scope. It’s true that Connecticut has some of the tightest gun laws in the nation, but the specifics of the New York law, which had to do with carrying firearms outside the home, were not applicable here.
WRAL
'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state. “She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can I...
WRAL
Northern Colorado air quality downgraded by EPA
Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That's because the reclassification prohibits the sale of conventional...
WRAL
Nevada looks to conservation as the Colorado River dwindles
LAS VEGAS — Only a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip, in the Mojave Desert, is an unlikely scene: A county park with walking trails and thick vegetation that circles a vibrant rush of flowing water. Known as the Las Vegas Wash, the water running through this channel...
Comments / 0