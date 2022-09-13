Read full article on original website
Woman jumps from stolen car during police chase, Alabama man arrested
An Albertville man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say a woman jumped out of his car during a police chase in Boaz.
Man gets life in prison for 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub
A Lee County jury Thursday sentenced Joshua Russell to prison for the rest of his life for the 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub, who was 27 at the time of his death. Russell, 35, had been convicted of the crime in 2013, but that sentence was reversed...
Raleigh News & Observer
Aluminum baseball bat attack sends man to ICU in argument over animal, Alabama cops say
A man is hospitalized in intensive care after an attacker hit him with a baseball bat over an animal dispute, , according to a sheriff’s office in Alabama. Dylan Ray Oliver, 28, was charged with attempted murder after he admitted to investigators that he “was angry over an animal issue” and bashed a man in the head with an aluminum baseball bat on Sept. 11, according to a news release from Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman jailed on murder charge in 2021 death of Blount County 25-year-old
A 38-year-old woman has been charged in the 2021 death of a Blount County man. Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday announced the arrest of Deanna Jones, of Empire, in the shooting death of 25-year-old Devon Durante. Durante lived in Warrior at that time of his death. Few details have been...
WAFF
Madison Police arrest two men for attempted murder, kidnapping
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department arrested two men Monday for attempted murder and kidnapping while responding to a burglary call. While responding to a burglary call on Mountain View Lane, officers with the Madison Police Department learned that a resident had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
ABC 33/40 News
One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
wvtm13.com
Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
weisradio.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Officers and Cities Following Labor Day Weekend Incident
WEIS Radio has been informed that a lawsuit has now been filed in connection with a recent incident at the Easy Street Bar & Restaurant in Centre. Terry Lee Hawkins, Jr., the plaintiff in the lawsuit, states that he was the victim of excessive force in addition to having his Fourth Amendment rights violated.
Investigation underway after off-duty deputy elbows Alabama suspect during Labor Day bar fight arrest
A north Alabama sheriff’s office is investigating one of its own after an off-duty deputy elbowed a suspect three times during an arrest stemming from a bar fight on Labor Day. Video of the incident obtained by north Alabama radio station WEIS showed the off-duty deputy with the Cherokee...
Sheffield man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Cherokee County arrest involving off-duty deputy under investigation
Fire crews and police were on scene. Fire crews were on scene to put the fire out caused by the crash. Testimony continues in Limestone County on Day 4 of Mason Sisk trial. New school superintendent appointed in Jackson County. Updated: 7 hours ago. On Wednesday, Jason Davidson was selected...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman sought as a person of interest in connection to vehicle thefts located, charged
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman being sought as a person of interest in connection to the theft of multiple vehicles in Talladega County was located Wednesday. The Talladega Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said 69-year-old Karen Neal Hughes was charged with four counts of receiving stolen property 1st degree, class B felonies.
4 arrested after man crashes car in yard, woman hides behind hutch
Four people were arrested after Morgan County Sheriff Deputies tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Somerville.
Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
WAFF
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him on County Road 839. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the man killed was 77-year-old Charles Truman Gable. More details will be added when they become available.
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in Thursday crash
A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in an early morning crash in Madison, according to the department's spokesman Brent Patterson.
Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $42. September 12. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 490; wallet and contents. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle;...
wbrc.com
Cullman Co. School bus driver suffers broken rib after head-on collision; no students on board
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County School bus driver is recovering at a hospital following a head-on collision on Sept. 15. No students were on board the Harmony school bus 16-20. The accident happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort. The driver was taking the bus...
southerntorch.com
28 Drug Related Arrests in month of August
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Several arrests were made in the month of August on drug. On Friday, July 29 th , DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-59. During. the stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Jerry Allen Gay. (65 of Talladega) was...
