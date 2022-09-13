ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaz, AL

Raleigh News & Observer

Aluminum baseball bat attack sends man to ICU in argument over animal, Alabama cops say

A man is hospitalized in intensive care after an attacker hit him with a baseball bat over an animal dispute, , according to a sheriff’s office in Alabama. Dylan Ray Oliver, 28, was charged with attempted murder after he admitted to investigators that he “was angry over an animal issue” and bashed a man in the head with an aluminum baseball bat on Sept. 11, according to a news release from Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.
BOAZ, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Crime & Safety
City
WAFF

Madison Police arrest two men for attempted murder, kidnapping

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department arrested two men Monday for attempted murder and kidnapping while responding to a burglary call. While responding to a burglary call on Mountain View Lane, officers with the Madison Police Department learned that a resident had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
MADISON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman sought as a person of interest in connection to vehicle thefts located, charged

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman being sought as a person of interest in connection to the theft of multiple vehicles in Talladega County was located Wednesday. The Talladega Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said 69-year-old Karen Neal Hughes was charged with four counts of receiving stolen property 1st degree, class B felonies.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned.  The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him on County Road 839. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the man killed was 77-year-old Charles Truman Gable. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $42. September 12. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 490; wallet and contents. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle;...
CULLMAN, AL
southerntorch.com

28 Drug Related Arrests in month of August

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Several arrests were made in the month of August on drug. On Friday, July 29 th , DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-59. During. the stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Jerry Allen Gay. (65 of Talladega) was...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

