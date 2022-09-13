Read full article on original website
Former Texas detective pleads guilty to killing ex-wife, his daughter, and her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Texas (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing his ex-wife, his adopted daughter, and her boyfriend after crashing into their car and shooting them in 2021. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13, that Stephen Broderick entered the plea for capital murder...
fox40jackson.com
Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over ‘unfathomable’ 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash
Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer’s Association president Dennis Farris joined “Fox & Friends First” Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
KWTX
D.A. no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s office is no longer seeking the death penalty in its case against Marvin Guy, the man accused of fatally shooting Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014. On Friday, Sept. 9, the...
fox7austin.com
Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
'More needs to be done' | Families of victims react to former Travis County deputy's guilty plea
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Stephen Broderick accepted a plea deal for capital murder of multiple persons. In doing so, he was able to escape the death penalty. But part of the deal is that he has no ability to appeal the case. The families of the three victims...
Former Texas deputy gets life in prison for killing ex-wife, teen stepdaughter and her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Texas — A former Texas deputy received a sentence of life in prison for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and her boyfriend. According to The Associated Press, former Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced, to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to capital murder on Tuesday in Austin, Texas.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD police arrest student for Akins High School threat
Austin ISD officials say a student has been arrested for a threat made at Akins Early College High School that placed the campus on "hold" on Thursday. District officials said the juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon. They're now facing felony charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. The...
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex
Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
KWTX
‘I just shot Steve in the face’: Deputies find implicating text messages after Bell County man killed roommate, affidavit reveals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, on a murder charge after he shot his roommate in the face with a shotgun during an argument, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in...
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
fox7austin.com
Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
dailytrib.com
UPDATE: Animal cruelty case involving commissioner changes precincts
UPDATE, 2 P.M. SEPT. 16: The animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle belonging to Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall was moved from the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace court to Precinct 3 during a hearing Friday, Sept. 16. The decision was reluctantly made...
CBS Austin
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
fox7austin.com
Police investigating suspicious death in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments. Police say they received a call about a shooting or stabbing at around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived,...
CBS Austin
'We're really scared': Fake school threats can lead to serious consequences
AUSTIN, Texas — A string of school threats made against Austin-area schools within the last few days has one student so far facing terroristic threat charges. Akins Early College High School received two threats this week from that same student, according to Austin ISD. Round Rock ISD Police is...
WATCH: Austin teen arrested in connection to hit and run of man in wheelchair
WATCH: Austin teen arrested after running over man in wheelchair. Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a call about a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of 9200 N. Lamar Blvd.
New steps to address human trafficking in Austin
It started when she was a child. Crystal Sepulveda was trafficked by a family member.
CBS Austin
2020 summer protest helping shape APD’s polices, new report shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 Black Lives Matter protests led to lawsuits, injured protesters, and policemen. To improve and strengthen the Austin Police Departments' response when dealing with those situations the force released its action response report known as an A-A-R. During a media briefing, Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said the report is a critical tool to analyze events, the response, and improvements that need to happen moving forward. But a representative with the Austin Justice Coalition tells CBS Austin the documentation doesn’t address a key issue.
