Accidents

Libya fuel blast injures 17

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A fuel tank exploded in a massive blast in the southern Libyan city of Sebha late on Tuesday, injuring 17 people, the health ministry said in a statement.

The fire caused by the explosion was brought under control, witnesses said.

The blast comes weeks after a fuel tanker blast in another southern Libya city killed several people and injured dozens. read more

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali in Benghazi and Enas Alashray, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Leslie Adler and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

