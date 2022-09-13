KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts Gallery will host an Artist’s Reception for its two new Special Exhibition Gallery shows, the Annual “6×6 on Route” Fundraiser and Ron Dorson’s (Route 66 themed) Special Photographic Exhibit “Road Works.” As a special bonus attraction, there will be on display a vintage 1946 Harley Flathead in the main gallery (which will be installed Saturday morning, Sept 17). The Reception will be Saturday, Sept 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the ArtHub, 402 E Beale St. The public is invited and welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO