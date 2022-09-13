Read full article on original website
South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
KELOLAND TV
Historical association critical of social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A prestigious national organization dedicated to the study of history is weighing-in on the proposed social studies content standards for South Dakota classrooms. The American Historical Association has sent an open letter to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards criticizing the proposed revisions,...
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
dakotafreepress.com
Radicals, Roots, and Anchor Standards: What’s Really Wrong with Hillsdale’s Approach to South Dakota Social Studies
Hat tip to Pete Struwe, 39 years later. The word radical comes from the Latin root radix, which itself means root. Radix gives us radish, that root some of you like to eat. It gives us radical as in the mathematical symbol, √, which we use to signify that we are taking the square root of a number. It gives us eradicate—ex + radix + ate—which literally/etymologically means to tear out the roots, which we now use to mean to remove or destroy completely. Thus, a radical proposal completely uproots prior principles and practices. A radical person seeks to root out current beliefs and practices, overturn the status quo, and (except for the rare genuine anarchist) establish an entirely new order.
KELOLAND TV
DOE secretary, SDEA share differing views on social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the South Dakota Department of Education and the South Dakota Education Association are preparing arguments ahead of the first public input meeting. South Dakotans will have their first opportunity to give public input on the controversial social studies standards Monday in Aberdeen. Ahead...
KELOLAND TV
Where South Dakota stands in a growing labor movement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From striking teachers and nurses to a threatened railroad strike, labor negotiations have taken center stage for Americans over the past week. Thursday, President Joe Biden said a tentative deal was reached in ongoing railroad negotiations to divert a strike from taking place that would have upset the American supply-chain. Kooper Caraway, a Sioux Falls labor leader, explained that while a tentative agreement has been reached, all unions must agree otherwise the negotiation process begins again.
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma to make historic visit to Pipestone, Blood Run
PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — After visiting the Pipestone National Monument earlier this week, a group of elders are now coming to a South Dakota state park. This week, elders from the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma will be making a historic homecoming journey to Pipestone National Monument, Good Earth State Park at Blood Run and other ancestral sites in the region.
KELOLAND TV
Mike Lindell, FBI investigation and SD elections
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, Mike Lindell’s cell phone was seized while the MyPillow founder and 2020 election denier was in a Hardee’s drive through in Mankato, Minnesota. Lindell said in his online show, The Lindell Report, he was on his way back from a...
South Dakota DOE denies request for info on contract decisions
Concerns with the renewed South Dakota social studies standards revision process continue to mount as the date of the first public hearing on the proposed standards nears.
KELOLAND TV
Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem declines to reveal details on back surgery, as South Dakotans closely monitor her words and movements
On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem revealed she has recently undergone a medical procedure at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., to deal with a back problem. Once again, she chose to use an out-of-state company. While the Mayo Clinic has a lofty reputation, was there no South Dakota doctor capable of performing the surgery?
Poll: Large number of North Dakota voters back term limits amendment
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits. According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will […]
KEVN
South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
sdpb.org
Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
KELOLAND TV
How do medical marijuana card companies work?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a year past the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, there are currently 150 practitioners approved by the state to recommend medical cannabis to patients. There are just over 2,600 total state card holders, as of Sept. 6, 2022, when the state last updated its numbers.
