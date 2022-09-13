ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Historical association critical of social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A prestigious national organization dedicated to the study of history is weighing-in on the proposed social studies content standards for South Dakota classrooms. The American Historical Association has sent an open letter to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards criticizing the proposed revisions,...
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Radicals, Roots, and Anchor Standards: What’s Really Wrong with Hillsdale’s Approach to South Dakota Social Studies

Hat tip to Pete Struwe, 39 years later. The word radical comes from the Latin root radix, which itself means root. Radix gives us radish, that root some of you like to eat. It gives us radical as in the mathematical symbol, √, which we use to signify that we are taking the square root of a number. It gives us eradicate—ex + radix + ate—which literally/etymologically means to tear out the roots, which we now use to mean to remove or destroy completely. Thus, a radical proposal completely uproots prior principles and practices. A radical person seeks to root out current beliefs and practices, overturn the status quo, and (except for the rare genuine anarchist) establish an entirely new order.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

DOE secretary, SDEA share differing views on social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the South Dakota Department of Education and the South Dakota Education Association are preparing arguments ahead of the first public input meeting. South Dakotans will have their first opportunity to give public input on the controversial social studies standards Monday in Aberdeen. Ahead...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where South Dakota stands in a growing labor movement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From striking teachers and nurses to a threatened railroad strike, labor negotiations have taken center stage for Americans over the past week. Thursday, President Joe Biden said a tentative deal was reached in ongoing railroad negotiations to divert a strike from taking place that would have upset the American supply-chain. Kooper Caraway, a Sioux Falls labor leader, explained that while a tentative agreement has been reached, all unions must agree otherwise the negotiation process begins again.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsdale College#Board Of Education#K12#Social Studies Committee#Rapid City Middle School#American#Keloland News
KELOLAND TV

Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma to make historic visit to Pipestone, Blood Run

PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — After visiting the Pipestone National Monument earlier this week, a group of elders are now coming to a South Dakota state park. This week, elders from the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma will be making a historic homecoming journey to Pipestone National Monument, Good Earth State Park at Blood Run and other ancestral sites in the region.
PIPESTONE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Mike Lindell, FBI investigation and SD elections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, Mike Lindell’s cell phone was seized while the MyPillow founder and 2020 election denier was in a Hardee’s drive through in Mankato, Minnesota. Lindell said in his online show, The Lindell Report, he was on his way back from a...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KX News

Poll: Large number of North Dakota voters back term limits amendment

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits. According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will […]
BISMARCK, ND
sdpb.org

Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

How do medical marijuana card companies work?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a year past the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, there are currently 150 practitioners approved by the state to recommend medical cannabis to patients. There are just over 2,600 total state card holders, as of Sept. 6, 2022, when the state last updated its numbers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy