Front Office Sports

NFL Week 1 Draws Best Average Viewership Since 2016

Despite a weak start Thursday night, the NFL posted a strong Kickoff Weekend TV performance. NFL games averaged 18.5 million viewers across TV and digital platforms — up 3% from Week 1 of last season, and the league’s best TV start since 2016. To put that in perspective,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Chris Fowler names his most memorable college football game

Legendary college football broadcaster Chris Fowler has had a front-row seat to some of the sport’s most iconic moments. So when he names his top college football game of all time, we should listen. Fowler, currently working with ESPN, stopped by the Ryen Russillo Podcast and named Purdue‘s upset...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Mike McDaniel no longer maintains bizarre hygiene ritual as head coach

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is one of the hottest commodities in the NFL after Sunday’s debut in which his team dismantled Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The wunderkind is also known for his ability to relate to the media, which he showcased today at his weekly press conference.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Monday Night Football#Espn2#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Abc#Mnf#Nbc
960 The Ref

Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
NFL
Front Office Sports

ESPN’s Newest Attempt To Target Younger Audiences

ESPN is making a play for Gen Z by putting its social media might behind a new network of content creators, the network told Front Office Sports. The Worldwide Leader is launching ESPN Creator Network, a program that will provide up-close access to ESPN’s sports properties — as well as the company’s considerable resources — to up-and-coming content creators.
TV & VIDEOS
Front Office Sports

Pac-12 Reportedly Eyeing Amazon for Next Media Deal

The Pac-12 is taking bids for its next media rights deals — and a tech giant could be a big X-factor at the negotiating table. The conference is reportedly considering linking up with Amazon, according to the Mercury News. The Pac-12’s current 12-year deals with Fox and ESPN run...
ECONOMY
thecomeback.com

NFL fans divided on Kirk Herbstreit not sliding

When the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kicked off the 2022 NFL season, something was missing. While Cris Collinsworth was in NBC’s booth, the slide onto camera that he’d done with long-time partner Al Michaels was absent. Michaels is now with Kirk Herbstreit for the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football broadcast. So, in his regular-season debut with Michaels, would Herbstreit bring back the slide?
NFL
Front Office Sports

