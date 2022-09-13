Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Showbiz411
Emmy Awards Trounced in Ratings by Football, Not a Surprise as Network Shows Ignored Again
The 2022 Emmy Awards, you may have heard, were a gigantic ratings disaster. The NBC show on Monday night scored just 5.924 million viewers, the smallest ever audience. But what did anyone expect?. Monday Night Football was shown not just not on ABC but over at ESPN as well. Their...
NFL Week 1 Draws Best Average Viewership Since 2016
Despite a weak start Thursday night, the NFL posted a strong Kickoff Weekend TV performance. NFL games averaged 18.5 million viewers across TV and digital platforms — up 3% from Week 1 of last season, and the league’s best TV start since 2016. To put that in perspective,...
Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 2 picks, plus QB Power Rankings and Jets starting Joe Flacco again against Browns
Happy Wednesday, folks. Just when John Breech thought he'd recovered from the Bengals' sour opener, he broke down again, refusing to come to work. Just kidding; he's off today, and we wish him and his 0-1 Bengals well. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF・
thecomeback.com
Chris Fowler names his most memorable college football game
Legendary college football broadcaster Chris Fowler has had a front-row seat to some of the sport’s most iconic moments. So when he names his top college football game of all time, we should listen. Fowler, currently working with ESPN, stopped by the Ryen Russillo Podcast and named Purdue‘s upset...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 3: Underdog Michigan State will bark, best bets
What's better than jumping into the official third week of the college football season? I'll tell you what. It's finding some games to wager on that could win us all some cash. In Week 3, I've got my eyes on the Pac-12. We've seen some pretty promising things come out...
74th Emmy Awards hit a new low in viewership
NBC's telecast saw a 20% drop in viewership from last year.
ESPN Expands Betting Content With Eye Toward Own Sportsbook
ESPN is still exploring the launch of its own branded sportsbook. As the Worldwide Leader in Sports seeks to join the sports betting gold rush, the network is beefing up its content portfolio. Just in time for football season, the network has promoted Doug Kezirian to “Sports Betting Insider.”
thecomeback.com
Mike McDaniel no longer maintains bizarre hygiene ritual as head coach
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is one of the hottest commodities in the NFL after Sunday’s debut in which his team dismantled Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The wunderkind is also known for his ability to relate to the media, which he showcased today at his weekly press conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
ESPN’s Newest Attempt To Target Younger Audiences
ESPN is making a play for Gen Z by putting its social media might behind a new network of content creators, the network told Front Office Sports. The Worldwide Leader is launching ESPN Creator Network, a program that will provide up-close access to ESPN’s sports properties — as well as the company’s considerable resources — to up-and-coming content creators.
Pac-12 Reportedly Eyeing Amazon for Next Media Deal
The Pac-12 is taking bids for its next media rights deals — and a tech giant could be a big X-factor at the negotiating table. The conference is reportedly considering linking up with Amazon, according to the Mercury News. The Pac-12’s current 12-year deals with Fox and ESPN run...
Biggest loser: Emmy ratings tank on NBC
The award for the lowest-rated Emmys goes to ... the show hosted Monday night by comedian Kenan Thompson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
NFL fans divided on Kirk Herbstreit not sliding
When the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kicked off the 2022 NFL season, something was missing. While Cris Collinsworth was in NBC’s booth, the slide onto camera that he’d done with long-time partner Al Michaels was absent. Michaels is now with Kirk Herbstreit for the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football broadcast. So, in his regular-season debut with Michaels, would Herbstreit bring back the slide?
NFL Sees Huge Viewership Numbers Heading into Amazon’s ‘TNF’ Debut
The NFL and Amazon will test their combined clout, starting Thursday night, as they look to transform the viewer experience. Coming off of a first week in which games averaged 18.5 million viewers – up 3% from last year and the highest figure since 2016 – the NFL is testing its might with its first streaming-only property.
NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Latest Celebrity To Endorse LIV Golf
Rebel LIV Golf has hired NBA legend Scottie Pippen to welcome fans to the LIV Golf Invitational in Chicago from Sep. 16-18. The two-minute video shows the former Chicago Bull flashing his six championship rings — while extolling LIV’s team format. “The idea of team play in golf?...
NBA・
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 1