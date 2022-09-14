ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Behind the Bonds: How Wake County and Raleigh would spend bonds totaling more than $1 billion

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4790_0huAdHMS00

On Nov. 8, voters in Raleigh and Wake County will find three bond referendums on the ballot worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Wake county voters will vote on a bond for the Wake County Public School System for $530.7 million and the Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond for $353.2 million.

Raleigh residents will also have a Parks Bond on the ballot for $275 million.

The Wake Public School Bond would include capital needs for 2024-25 and funding for five new schools including elementary schools in Apex, Fuquay-Varina, and Wendell, a middle school in Morrisville, and a high school serving west Cary and Morrisville.

The school bond would also provide funding for renovations to seven existing schools in the county.

The Wake Tech Workforce Forward bond would go toward Wake Tech Community College funding new buildings and repairs.

"What that means is being able to replace substandard buildings or buildings that we inherited actually years ago," said Dr. Scott Ralls, Wake Tech President.

The Wake Tech bond would also be used for an expansion of the Perry Health Sciences campus, a new cyber security science space on the RTP campus and money to purchase land in western Wake County for a new permanent building.

"One of our seven campuses is a smaller leased facility that struggles for accessibility, parking, particularly, and also does not have programs you need for a campus," Ralls said.

For Wake County taxpayers, each education bond would add a one-cent property tax rate increase or $10 for every $100,000 of assessed value.

So, each bond would cost a homeowner with a home valued at $337,000, about $34 more a year in county property taxes.

Taxpayers in Raleigh will also get to vote on a Parks Bond for $275 million that would fund 20 projects across the city.

"Our leaders really looked at this through the lens of equity and there are some great projects throughout the city. some of my favorite ones include community connectors," said Merritt Atkins, co-chair of the Raleigh Parks bond

"In addition to greenway connectors, the parks bond would also fund new facilities and renovations and construction of the new Devereux Meadow urban park north of downtown Raleigh.

The Parks bond would be a four-cent increase to Raleigh homeowners, meaning a median tax-valued home of about $256,000 would see about $103 added to their annual bill.

Click here for more information on Election day and to see a sample ballot.

Related Stories

With the first ballots in, NC leads nation into critical midterm elections

Wake County Sheriff forum addresses concerns of Latino voters

Advocacy groups work to increase voter registration, turnout ahead of midterms

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh

Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Raleigh

Italian food fans always have a favorite go-to restaurant and dish. But, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone and try someplace new. If you live in Raleigh or just visiting, you have plenty of amazing Italian restaurants to choose from. The local chefs love to cook...
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Raleigh

Nachos, tacos, tequila, margaritas, and enchiladas are some of my favorite things. I love Mexican food, and I also know where all the best Mexican restaurants in Raleigh are. The best places are spread throughout the city, so no matter where you are, I promise you will have one nearby.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Morrisville, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
FOX8 News

NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two new ENC manufacturing sites touted by governor's office

Two new manufacturing sites in ENC were touted this week by the office of Governor Roy Cooper. SunTree Snack Foods says it will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, investing just over 10 million dollars to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. The new facility in Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Voter Registration#Urban Park#Property Taxes#The Perry Health Sciences
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Raleigh, North Carolina is home to some amazing Indian eateries. If you’re craving something tasty when you visit this big city, you’ll have plenty of restaurants to choose from. India has a reputation for its delicious food. Many dishes from this country are vegetarian, vegan, and even gluten-free....
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs

MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
MONCURE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Raleigh

Any vacationer to North Carolina has to visit its capital city, Raleigh. You can find all manner of attractions both in and around the city. Between your time at the amphitheater and the North Carolina Museum of Art, you eventually need to sit down to eat something. Korean BBQ is...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family home in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million

A house built in 2021 located in the 6000 block of Battleford Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,138-square-foot property was sold on Jul. 14, 2022 for $1,218,500, or $294 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy