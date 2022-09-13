First of two Cobb deputies to be laid to rest Wednesday, procession route released

Jonathan Randall Koleski Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Jonathan Koleski, one of two Cobb sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty last week, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, followed by a service at noon.

The service for Koleski will be live-streamed on the church’s website at live.northstarchurch.org , and on the Cobb sheriff’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/CobbCountySheriffsOffice .

Following the service, a funeral procession will transport Koleski, an Army veteran, to the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Roads will be closed along the procession route, where members of the public are expected to line the streets to pay their respect.

The sheriff’s office released a map of the procession route Tuesday.

At the intersection of Chastain Road and Busbee Parkway, the procession will drive under an American flag supported by fire truck aerial ladders. The public is invited to stand and watch the procession at the location of the fire trucks.

The procession for Koleski is expected to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. It will leave from NorthStar Church, traveling south on Blue Springs Road, before turning left onto Cobb Parkway. It will continue southeast until reaching McCollum Parkway, where the procession will turn left and head northeast along McCollum Parkway, which later becomes Chastain Road.

The procession will proceed along Chastain Road past the fire trucks, then get on I-575 northbound and continue north until exit 16. Then, it will leave the interstate and head west along Knox Bridge Road to the entrance to the cemetery at Scott Hudgens Drive.

The funeral for Marshall Ervin Jr., the other deputy who was killed, is scheduled for Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas. A visitation will occur from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m.

A procession will occur for Ervin, leaving from WestRidge Church. Ervin will be cremated.

The Cobb sheriff’s office said it plans to release a map for Ervin’s procession on Wednesday. A flag and fire truck tribute will be set up for Ervin at the corner of Dallas Highway and Poplar Springs Road, near Lost Mountain Baptist Church.

Ervin’s service will be live-streamed at live.westridge.com and on the sheriff’s office YouTube page.

Koleski, 42, and Ervin, 38, were killed while attempting to serve a warrant in a west Cobb subdivision last Thursday. Two suspects were arrested after a brief standoff and remain in custody.

Koleski is survived by his wife of four years, Amy McDowell-Koleski, according to his obituary. He is also survived by his mother, two sisters, two brothers and other family members.

Ervin is survived by his wife, Jodi Ervin, and two daughters, Mayleigh Ervin, 13, and Kourtlee Ervin, 11. He is also survived by two sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews and other family members.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags at the state Capitol and in Cobb County be flown at half staff Wednesday and Thursday, in honor of the deputies.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Foundation, a nonprofit set up last year to serve as an advocate for the sheriff’s office, has been raising money for the deputies’ families.

The foundation had raised about $58,000 from 571 online donations as of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson said. That figure only includes online donations, and not the written checks that some donors have mailed in.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Koleski’s sister has also raised more than $8,200.