Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 16-18
Take a ride on the ferris wheel and listen to live music at the Mohave County Fair in Kingman, experience a new tribute to the greatest hits of all time or catch a classic rock group in Laughlin, cruise with car enthusiasts in downtown Kingman or visit the Mohave Valley Raceway to pick up the speed.
thestandardnewspaper.online
KCA to host special exhibitions￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts Gallery will host an Artist’s Reception for its two new Special Exhibition Gallery shows, the Annual “6×6 on Route” Fundraiser and Ron Dorson’s (Route 66 themed) Special Photographic Exhibit “Road Works.” As a special bonus attraction, there will be on display a vintage 1946 Harley Flathead in the main gallery (which will be installed Saturday morning, Sept 17). The Reception will be Saturday, Sept 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the ArtHub, 402 E Beale St. The public is invited and welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Andy Awards tickets on sale￼
KINGMAN – Tickets are on sale now for the Andy Awards dinner to be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. Each year since 1978, the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce holds the Andy Awards, awards recognizing individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made a significant contribution towards the betterment of the community. Tickets are available or $35 each at the Chamber offices, 309 E. Beale St.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Classified Ads for the Week of Sept. 14 – Sept. 20, 2022
– Saturday Sept. 17 8am to 1pm, 2466 Ridgeview Ave. Bullhead City, Furniture – Household Items, Everything must go. wanted for Kingman Cancer Care Unit’s (KCCU) Annual Arts & Crafts Fair to be held Sat & Sun, Nov. 12 & 13. All hand crafters are welcome. For vendor info call Noreen Welton 928-716-3916.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Family favorite returns to downtown Kingman￼
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Calico’s Restaurant & Lounge. A two-year roller coaster ride for owners, employees and customers has come to an end for a popular eatery in downtown Kingman. Co-owners Rhonda Chapman and Brandon Loos reopened Calico’s Restaurant in downtown Kingman on Monday, September 5. “We were closed three...
thestandardnewspaper.online
JOSEPH ELMER HART￼
Joseph Elmer Hart was born May 8, 1944, in Kingman Arizona to Kenneth “Dick” Hart and Helen McDermott. Joe was the seventh and final addition to the Harts completing a family of 3 boys and 4 girls. He was a 4th generation Arizonan and a lifelong resident of Mohave County.
thestandardnewspaper.online
AZGFD schedules Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) workshop in Kingman￼
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has scheduled a workshop about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of cervid animals. After conducting workshops last month in Phoenix and the department’s regional offices in Mesa, Tucson, Pinetop and Flagstaff, AZGFD has added a...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cross Country Chase to go through Oatman
OATMAN – It’s an old-school road chase: paper maps only, no GPS. But that’s only fitting since the chase is being completed by old-school motorcycles; they date from the 1930s to the 1960s. Their 100 riders will cover 2,330 miles during the 10-day endurance run that starts in Springfield, IL, on Sep 15 and completes its run at the Santa Monica Pier on Sep 25.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Farm Bureau/Melody DuMouchel hosts grand opening￼
Guests from all over the community came together on September 1 to celebrate the grand opening of Farm Bureau Agent, Melody DuMouchel’s new office located in Fort Mohave. Melody serves on the Board of Directors of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, as a Rotary Club member, and as a volunteer for various local youth programs and more. Left to Right: Ambassador Chair Ellen Brown, Michael Downey, Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Ethan Maggard, Laughlin Chamber of Commerce CEO Jackie Wallin and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bo Hellams. Farm Bureau is located at 5617 Highway 95 Suite 102 in Fort Mohave.
thestandardnewspaper.online
El Torita Carniceria hosts grand opening￼
Guests from all over the community came together on August 24 to celebrate the grand opening of El Torito Carniceria. Left to Right: Ambassador Chair Ellen Brown, Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Board Member Patty Stewlow, Santiago Salas, Gabriela Hernandez, Valdo Sanchez, Omar Valtierra, Leyla Ansderson, Omar Sanchez, Sandra Sanchez, Maribel Martinez, Owner Fabiola Sanchez, Janet Martinez, Omar Martinez, Elena Martinez, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Chair Karen Summitt, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams, Board Member Maria Pynakker and Board Member Bill Smith. El Torito Carniceria is located at 1501 E Camp Mohave Rd., Fort Mohave.
Mohave Daily News
Board holds firm on age requirement
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board denied a mother's request to waive the age requirement to allow her son to enroll in kindergarten, determining that he is "not ready" to be placed despite being only three days too young. Latina White, a single mother who...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Adoption dogs will be at county fair￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter is still experiencing over crowded conditions. More and more animals are surrendered daily. Friends of the Mohave County Animal Shelter will have dogs available for adoption at the Mohave County Fair; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 15 – 17.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Military Moms work tirelessly￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Moms take care of their kids, and they often do it as a community. This community’s commonality is their deployed kids. The Tri-State Military Moms has been taking care of deployed military since 2001, and they call themselves “The Force Behind the Forces.”. And,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Public hearing about Irrigation Non-Expansion Area Sept. 20￼
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Water Resources will hold a public hearing to take comments regarding Mohave County and the City of Kingman’s request to implement an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). The meeting will be held at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Auditorium located at 700 West Beale Street Tuesday, September 20th from 6-8:00 P.M.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three Farmer’s Markets this weekend
KINGMAN – Kingman will see three different Farmer’s Market this coming weekend. The Kingman Farmers Market at Lewis Kingman Park at 2201 East Andy Devine Ave will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. You will find locally grown produce, baked goods, jewelry, arts and crafts, and so much more! For more information contact Steven Brill at 928-530-8364.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mission Bank expands tradition of BCSD School supply donation
BULLHEAD CITY –Mission Bank employees and customers have marked the twentieth anniversary of an annual school supply drive with a record number of bank-supplied items for students in the Bullhead City School District. Two waves of donations included backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pens, pencils, glue, calculators, scissors and more. Thousands...
Woman killed in Arizona over 50 years ago could be identified through DNA
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Investigators could be closer to identifying a woman who was killed in Arizona over half a century ago thanks to DNA analysis. The victim, known as Jane Doe, was found next to a dirt road two miles east of US Highway 93 on Hackberry Road outside of Kingman in 1971 and […]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Free diabetes self-management workshop offered￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – There will be a free virtual Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop open to the public, sponsored in part by WACOG. The diabetes workshop will be beneficial to prediabetics, diabetics, and newly diagnosed diabetics. This is a diabetes self-management workshop and will cover healthy eating, menu planning,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will appear at ECenter in January ￼
LAUGHLIN – From children of country music royalty to Grand Ole Opry members, award-winning singers and songwriters Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will bring their highly successful Grits & Glamour Tour to Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center with a performance on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Lorrie Morgan and...
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed in Plane Crash on Kingman [Seligman, AZ]
The crash happened on September 13th, at around 1:30 p.m., in a remote area of northwest Arizona. According to police, they received a call about a missing aircraft. The report stated that a single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in the area of Seligman. When emergency crews found the...
