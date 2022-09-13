ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tuesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 2

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their second injury reports of the week on Tuesday. This was the first actual practice of the week for both teams after an injury report in estimation was provided on Monday.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation*

QB Patrick Mahomes Left Wrist FP

S Justin Reid Hand FP

WR Justin Watson Chest FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP

RG Trey Smith Ankle LP

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Knee FP

K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP

LB Willie Gay Jr. Knee FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • 3 Chiefs who were listed as limited participants in estimation on Monday practiced in full on Tuesday. The lone limited participant on Tuesday was Trey Smith.
  • Willie Gay Jr. was added to the injury report with a knee injury, but he was a full participant in practice. He did suffer an injury in Week 1, but returned to the game.
  • Trent McDuffie was not listed on the injury report because he was placed on IR. That means Jaylen Watson is in for a bigger role for the next four weeks at minimum.
  • Andy Reid spoke at length about Harrison Butker’s injury. You can read more about that here.

Chargers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

WR Keenan Allen Hamstring DNP

CB J.C. Jackson Ankle LP

TE Donald Parham Hamstring DNP

LT Rashawn Slater Back FP

LB Drue Tranquil Back FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Football
