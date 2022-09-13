ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

April Anderson
3d ago

Thank you so much to all invoked who helped them get punished. Once they are done doing their time they will never be able to make enough money to live on. It will all be garnished. They’ll be forced to go back where they came from.

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Coon Rapids man left multiple threatening voicemails against a U.S. Senator

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man was indicted Friday for making threats of violence against a U.S. senator after he left them multiple voicemails, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.According to court documents, Daugherty left two voicemail messages to a U.S. senator outside of Minnesota.In the first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice ... day; can't wait to...
COON RAPIDS, MN
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County

OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
OGILVIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Shooting suspects of Minneapolis forensic scientist to be tried separately

(FOX 9) - A man and woman charged in a shooting that injured a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist in April will have separate trials, after a Hennepin County judge rejected a state motion to have the pair tried together. Timothy Amacher, 41, and his girlfriend Colleen Larson, 24, have...
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

