April Anderson
3d ago
Thank you so much to all invoked who helped them get punished. Once they are done doing their time they will never be able to make enough money to live on. It will all be garnished. They’ll be forced to go back where they came from.
Charges: Coon Rapids man left multiple threatening voicemails against a U.S. Senator
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man was indicted Friday for making threats of violence against a U.S. senator after he left them multiple voicemails, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.According to court documents, Daugherty left two voicemail messages to a U.S. senator outside of Minnesota.In the first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice ... day; can't wait to...
fox9.com
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings
ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
swnewsmedia.com
MyPillow's Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
Mike Lindell, the founder of Chaska-based MyPillow and a 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday night, Sept. 13, that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
fox9.com
Ramsey County jail facing neglect allegations
A woman is claiming her leg was badly broken and permanently disfigured while she was in custody of the Ramsey County jail. Her attorney is now seeking more than $10 million in federal court for damages.
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood man gets prison for St. Paul drive-by shooting after violating plea agreement
In connection with a drive-by shooting in St. Paul in 2020 and fleeing police in a car the previous year, a Maplewood man was sentenced to almost five years in prison on Tuesday for breaking the terms of his plea deal with Ramsey County prosecutors. Last year, Darnell Allen Davis,...
fox9.com
Shooting suspects of Minneapolis forensic scientist to be tried separately
(FOX 9) - A man and woman charged in a shooting that injured a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist in April will have separate trials, after a Hennepin County judge rejected a state motion to have the pair tried together. Timothy Amacher, 41, and his girlfriend Colleen Larson, 24, have...
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
Hopkins man sentenced for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal overdoses
A Hopkins man will serve a life sentence after he distributed drugs that had fentanyl in them, causing 11 overdose deaths and serious bodily injury to four others. According to the office of Minnesota's U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, 31-year-old Aaron Rhy Broussard was convicted on 17 counts, including conspiracy and distribution of fentanyl causing death.
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
Minneapolis man gets more than 30 years for girlfriend's murder
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend last year. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office announced Wednesday that Jerome Woodland, 55, had been sentenced to 366 months in prison. In July, a jury found Woodland guilty of intentional...
kttn.com
Missouri physician sentenced to one year in prison for taking bribes from drug manufacturer
A Missouri physician was sentenced in federal court after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. Randall Halley, 65, Nixa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
fox9.com
Medical cannabis maker sues Minnesota, alleges ‘irrational discrimination’ over THC edibles
(FOX 9) - In the wake of THC edibles being made legal by the Minnesota Legislature last session, one manufacturer in the state’s medical cannabis program has filed a lawsuit claiming it's being unfairly subjected to regulations that others aren’t – for the exact same products. Vireo...
bulletin-news.com
Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her
In order to identify the guy who intimidated a lady with a pistol, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, and then robbed her of cash, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office appealed for assistance from the general public on Wednesday. The 61-year-old lady was unharmed when the...
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
fox9.com
Sheriff's office looking for hatchet, video evidence in central Minnesota homicide
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for evidence believed to be connected to a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is requesting for people who live near Ogilvie in central Minnesota,...
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in nation's largest sextortion prosecution
One young girl cut her skin with razors to distract from her mental anguish. Another turned to cocaine and meth because she couldn't afford therapy. A third girl never planned for life after high school, convinced she would kill herself by 18. Together, theirs and other stories pieced together a...
Comments / 2