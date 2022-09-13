The Stagecoach country music festival's program is set for 2023, and Guy Fieri, with his cooking skills, will be there once again. Country music was born in small-town America, or Bristol, Tennessee, if you want to give the "small-town" a name, (per America's Library). For this reason, it's hardly a surprise that the annual Stagecoach event is considered one of the world's biggest country music festivals. Stagecoach launched in 2007, per the San Diego Union-Tribune, and like many other events, it was suspended for two years due to Covid. On its return in 2022, the festival hosted a record-breaking 80,000 attendees.

