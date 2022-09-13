Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock thought she was going to get fired
HBO’s highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is in no shortage of amazing characters portrayed by even more amazing actors. Among the fandom’s absolute favorites in House of the Dragon so far is Milly Alcock’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, who has managed to draw a staggering amount of acclaim.
Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer
House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The truth about Viserys/Arya’s dagger has been revealed, now let’s talk about incest
Whenever there’s talk of expanding a franchise with spinoffs, fans hold in their breaths and pray to the Old Gods and the New that the project doesn’t play fast and loose with the established continuity. House of the Dragon hardly needs to fear that, what with George R.R. Martin himself overseeing the project, but since the author has yet to release his last two novels — which he already claims will end differently from the small screens adaptation — can we even trust the creator to tie in everything neatly?
‘House of the Dragon’ fans have a bad feeling about a major character’s fate
Four episodes without the death of a favorite character might make many House of the Dragon fans complacent enough to think that they’re watching any old fantasy show. But this is Game of Thrones, and there can only be one way at the end of its conflicts, or their beginning, for that matter.
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
In case you’re wondering how long the Queen’s lying in state is, guards are literally fainting on the spot
Working for the Royal Family is a tough job, and people are now just witnessing how tough the job can be as guards have been seen fainting whilst on duty as they guard Queen Elizabeth II‘s body. A clip from the BBC’s live-feed circulated on social media, showing one...
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect
Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
Who plays Adar in ‘Rings of Power’ and where you’ve seen them before
Amazon’s highly anticipated fantasy series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here and fans are slowly getting to see their favorite characters make their way to the screen. The latest of these is one of the show’s villains, Adar. While Adar was shown during...
Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral
The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
What’s the deal with those weird gold metal wine glasses on ‘Love is Blind’?
Love is Blind is already headed back to Netflix with a third season next month, and it should come as little surprise that the new season will once again feature that ubiquitous metallic gold drink ware from the first two seasons. Though the season 3 teaser is only 30 seconds long, several contestants can be seen clinking gold shot glasses. One has to imagine the golden wine goblets are not far behind.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
Three episodes in, fans can’t stop memeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series. The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things:...
Is the feud between Drake and Anthony Fantano really about vegan cookies?
The relationship between artists and critics has always been a strenuous one, to say the least. It makes sense, right? When you devote yourself to creating a piece of art that you think perfectly represents you, only for someone to tear it down on an established and public platform, that could be discouraging. However, music juggernaut Drake may have taken things to a new level following some seemingly nonchalant comments from famed music reviewer and YouTube personality Anthony Fantano.
Bloodthirsty gorehounds praise the greatest massacres horror has to offer
From gore-fest gatherings at the hands of twisted villain Jigsaw to a fiery explosion inside of a building full of civilians, the colossal horror genre is swarming with disastrous moments that feature unfathomable massacres in movies. And while some of these massacre moments are definitely more in-your-face than others, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t included on a long list of favorites as far as bloodthirsty horror fans are concerned.
List of easter eggs found in BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ music video
On the same day BLACKPINK released their latest album BORN PINK and embarked on their world tour, the female K-Pop group released their newest single titled, ‘Shut Down’. This song is the second featured single from their second studio album and prior to its release, a teaser for the music video was released.
Serena Williams says she once ghosted someone during their date by going to bathroom and never returning
Serena Williams didn’t always have a good return. The tennis mega-superstar who just retired last week after winning not one, not two, not three, but 23 Grand Slam singles titles, admitted to Jimmy Fallon that she once double faulted on a date. The now married net-minder was of course...
Kim Kardashian slammed by ‘Skinnygirl’ boss in wake of lottery lawsuit
A feud between reality stars is playing out on social media amidst a lawsuit being leveled at Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick related to an alleged fake lottery scam. Specifically, The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is being vocal about her criticism of the Keeping up with the Kardashians stars.
‘The Rings of Power’ fans still recovering from the show’s most suspenseful scene yet
The action in Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is starting to ramp up, and its tenser scenes are sticking with fans. The plot in the latest attempt to bring Middle Earth to life has been a slow-burn so far, as the series takes care to develop its world and ground its characters in real experiences. In the background, Sauron’s looming presence is a dark shadow over the series, as fans await his inevitable introduction and the changes it will bring.
Who plays Sauron in ‘The Rings of Power?’
Amazon Prime’s crowning jewel The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, and so are the returns of some Middle-earth fan favorites and iconic characters. One of the latest to trek into The Rings of Power is none other than the dark lord to end all dark lords, Sauron. But who plays the villain in the Prime series? Where else have we seen the actor?
