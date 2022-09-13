Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs In NL West Clincher Against Diamondbacks; Mookie Betts’ Sliding Catch
Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy provided run support for Clayton Kershaw as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The division title is the Dodgers’ ninth in the past 10 seasons, and the 2022 team is the fastest in Los Angeles franchise history to clinch.
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks About 'Much Better Situation' This Year Than Last
After battling to the very end of the season in 2021, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman likes this year's early clinch and the ability to prepare for October.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Growing More Optimistic About Tony Gonsolin Returning
Anytime you hear news that your All-Star pitcher is nearing a return echoes relief and huge moments coming soon. For Tony Gonsolin, who has been out with a forearm injury, a near return is in the cards according to Dave Roberts. No question the Dodgers excel at a new level...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
MLB
D-backs, Padres pay tribute to Clemente
PHOENIX -- On Thursday night, the D-backs and Padres joined the rest of Major League Baseball in celebrating Roberto Clemente Day. Prior to the series opener at Chase Field, there was a video tribute remembering Clemente, one of baseball’s all-time greats, for his achievements on the field and his contributions to the community. Then, Arizona infielder Josh Rojas, the team’s 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, was recognized during an on-field ceremony alongside D-backs president/CEO Derrick Hall.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Chin-Feng Chen Becomes First Taiwan-Born Player In Major Leagues
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Chin-Feng Chen become the first Taiwan-born player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 14, 2002. Chen pinch-hit for Paul Lo Duca in the sixth inning, drew a walk and scored...
Comments / 0