Baton Rouge, LA

LSU student found dead overnight

An LSU student was found shot to death inside a car early Friday morning. According to BRPD, the victim was 21-year-old Allison Rice. She was found between I-110 and Park Boulevard on Government Street around 2:19 a.m. Rice was a marketing senior at LSU. “The LSU community is saddened to...
Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia

More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor

Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop

An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
Three teams at home, one on road in Week 3 football

A homefield advantage will prevail for three of four Iberville Parish high school football teams in Week 3 action, including two squads that hope to remain unbeaten. Plaquemine plays its first regular season home game under head coach Drey Troxclair when the Green Devils entertain Tara in the District 7-4A opener.
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
