theadvocate.com
Why LSU says traffic after Mississippi State game will be better than snafu after Southern
The LSU-Southern football game last week was historic for a number of reasons. It was the first time the two Baton Rouge universities met on the gridiron; the Tigers scored a school-record 37 points in a 15-minute period; and departing fans were tied up for hours in what many called the worst postgame traffic jam ever.
theadvocate.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
tigertv.tv
LSU student found dead overnight
An LSU student was found shot to death inside a car early Friday morning. According to BRPD, the victim was 21-year-old Allison Rice. She was found between I-110 and Park Boulevard on Government Street around 2:19 a.m. Rice was a marketing senior at LSU. “The LSU community is saddened to...
brproud.com
LSU student uses social media to propose removing historical murals
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class. Just above the brick walls are the Allen Hall Murals, painted by LSU art students during the...
NOLA.com
Recalling the day LSU's Jayden Daniels bested Mike Leach when they were in the Pac-12
During his Monday news conference, Brian Kelly was asked if he'd ever coached against Mississippi State's Mike Leach, whose teams will get together Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Kelly noted while he and Leach have known each other since their coaching days at small schools in the upper Midwest, they've never faced off as head coaches.
theadvocate.com
Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia
More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
theadvocate.com
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor
Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
theadvocate.com
LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop
An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: New LHSAA select/nonselect structure plan shuffles deck, overturns norms
Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year. The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now. Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous...
iheart.com
LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting
The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
theadvocate.com
Both sides now: Joseph brothers are impact players on opposite sides of ball for Spartans
Coaches love offensive linemen with aggressive natures and physical strength. They also love defensive linemen with a nose for the ball and a nonstop motor. Having one of the two is a luxury for many high schools. Brothers Sidney and Aiden Joseph give East Ascension both. “They like going against...
postsouth.com
Three teams at home, one on road in Week 3 football
A homefield advantage will prevail for three of four Iberville Parish high school football teams in Week 3 action, including two squads that hope to remain unbeaten. Plaquemine plays its first regular season home game under head coach Drey Troxclair when the Green Devils entertain Tara in the District 7-4A opener.
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
theadvocate.com
2 local schools repeat as Blue Ribbon school winners - LSU Lab and St. James
LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day are both taking their latest turn in the winner circle, having once again earned the distinction of being National Blue Ribbon Schools — the nation's highest school honor. These Baton Rouge schools are among seven Louisiana schools earning the prestigious national...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. SMART LIVING: Working Parents Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. National Working Parents’ Day is September...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
brproud.com
5 students face expulsion after large fight at Capitol Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) has issued a statement about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. The fight started with two students but escalated near the end of the first period. EBRPSS says five students could...
wbrz.com
Big cat birthday! Mike the Tiger turns 6 and celebrates with a special treat
BATON ROUGE - BR's favorite big cat celebrates a very special day on Sep. 13—it's Mike the VII's birthday!. Mike VII was only 11 months old when he arrived at LSU in August of 2016. Now, under the care of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, he has grown to be a very dashing young man that the capital area loves.
