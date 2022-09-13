ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity

↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
milfordmirror.com

Connecticut COVID numbers mostly flat as students return to schools

Connecticut's COVID-19 metrics have been mostly flat in recent weeks, official data shows, as the state waits to see whether the return of students and staff to classrooms will trigger a spike in cases. Per the state’s weekly report, Connecticut has recorded 3,737 new cases on 39,365 tests over the...
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis

Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
milfordmirror.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 16 - Sept. 18

The Big E, New England's largest agricultural fair, runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 this year at the Eastern States Exposition. Guests can enjoy delicacies like waffle-topped milkshakes and triple-decker grilled cheeses. More information on the Big E here. Two Roads Ok2berfest. Stratford. The 9th annual Two Roads Ok2berfest...
milfordmirror.com

16 places to get apple cider donuts around Connecticut

It's one of fall's greatest pleasures: an apple cider donut, flecked with cinnamon and sugar, preferably fresh and hot right out of the fryer. Here's a list of Connecticut orchards, donut shops and cider mills where you can enjoy this autumn favorite. March Farm. Bethlehem. March was named tops in...
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: CT’s Catholic schools open with high hopes

Connecticut’s Catholic schools were overjoyed to greet students and their families for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year — and we did so with open doors, open arms, smiling faces and high hopes. To those unfamiliar with our Catholic schools, let me share a snapshot of who...
milfordmirror.com

New Hampshire approves energy assistance package

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers on Thursday approved emergency aid for those residents hardest hit by drastically higher electric bills. The proposal passed by the House and Senate scales back the plan proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June to use $60 million in surplus money to give all ratepayers a $100 automatic credit. Instead, lawmakers targeted $35 million to those earning from 60% to 75% of the state’s median income, which is $75,000 to $93,000 per year for a family of four.
