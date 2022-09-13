Read full article on original website
Attorney puts Infowars' profits, reckless coverage of Sandy Hook on display in Alex Jones' CT trial
WATERBURY — The father of a slain Sandy Hook boy who last month was awarded about $49 million in damages from Alex Jones was in the spotlight again Friday at the conspiracy theorist's second defamation trial. The fourth day of Jones' Connecticut trial included a clip from an Infowars...
Alex Jones used Sandy Hook claims to sell products, families' attorney tries to show in CT trial
WATERBURY — On the second day of the Alex Jones defamation trial Wednesday, an attorney for families of Sandy Hook massacre victims grilled a representative of Jones's company, trying to establish that the conspiracy theorist stoked false claims about the school shooting to boost sales from his online store.
Colin McEnroe (opinion): A primer to CT election season 2022. Hendrix tributes and Batman villains.
This was supposed to be a column written live (more or less) from the first major debate of the general election season here in Connecticut, featuring the nominees for Secretary of the State, Republican Dominic Rapini and Democrat Stephanie Thomas. I never go anywhere these days, but I was scheduled...
CT secretary of the state debate called off, GOP candidate cites 'unforeseen circumstances'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A planned debate between secretary of the state candidates Stephanie Thomas and Dominic Rapini was canceled several hours ahead of time Thursday due to “unforeseen circumstances,” organizers said. The exact reason for the sudden change was not...
Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity
↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
Connecticut COVID numbers mostly flat as students return to schools
Connecticut's COVID-19 metrics have been mostly flat in recent weeks, official data shows, as the state waits to see whether the return of students and staff to classrooms will trigger a spike in cases. Per the state’s weekly report, Connecticut has recorded 3,737 new cases on 39,365 tests over the...
Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis
Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 16 - Sept. 18
The Big E, New England's largest agricultural fair, runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 this year at the Eastern States Exposition. Guests can enjoy delicacies like waffle-topped milkshakes and triple-decker grilled cheeses. More information on the Big E here. Two Roads Ok2berfest. Stratford. The 9th annual Two Roads Ok2berfest...
16 places to get apple cider donuts around Connecticut
It's one of fall's greatest pleasures: an apple cider donut, flecked with cinnamon and sugar, preferably fresh and hot right out of the fryer. Here's a list of Connecticut orchards, donut shops and cider mills where you can enjoy this autumn favorite. March Farm. Bethlehem. March was named tops in...
Opinion: CT’s Catholic schools open with high hopes
Connecticut’s Catholic schools were overjoyed to greet students and their families for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year — and we did so with open doors, open arms, smiling faces and high hopes. To those unfamiliar with our Catholic schools, let me share a snapshot of who...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers on Thursday approved emergency aid for those residents hardest hit by drastically higher electric bills. The proposal passed by the House and Senate scales back the plan proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June to use $60 million in surplus money to give all ratepayers a $100 automatic credit. Instead, lawmakers targeted $35 million to those earning from 60% to 75% of the state’s median income, which is $75,000 to $93,000 per year for a family of four.
