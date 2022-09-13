ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]

BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
WILLOWS, CA
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
Yuba County, CA
Yuba County, CA
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
OROVILLE, CA
Placer County’s Hell Hole Paradise

Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart. Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Police looking to ID suspect who stole bike in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police say they are asking for help identifying a suspect who stole a bike from the East Avenue Community Church. It is unknown when the bike was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (530) 897-4911.
CHICO, CA
Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI

EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment. 
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

