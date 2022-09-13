Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
actionnewsnow.com
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in Oroville Walmart threat investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in its investigation into the threats made at employees and customers at Walmart on Thursday night. Oroville Police Sgt. Joshua Collins said the incident began with an argument in the store. A few minutes...
actionnewsnow.com
Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
actionnewsnow.com
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police officer injured in early-morning crash with suspected DUI driver
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico police officer was involved in a crash with a suspected DUI driver early Thursday in downtown Chico. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on West 8th Street at Broadway in downtown Chico. The officer, 24-year-old Juan Valencia, was taken to the hospital to...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County set to be one of 7 counties to first implement CARE Court, how it's preparing
WILLOWS, Calif. - Action News Now is talking with Glenn County Behavioral health to know what its game plan is to implement the CARE court. It's a new court program to steer and even force homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment. October 1, 2023 is when Glenn County...
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
crimevoice.com
Sutter County man allegedly caught with pipe bombs pleads not guilty
Above: Jeffrey Dickerson booking photo | Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. A Sutter County man was arrested on numerous charges after pipe bombs and a gun were reportedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He has since pleaded not guilty. Late on the night of September 4, a...
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
actionnewsnow.com
McDonald's on Chico’s East Avenue evacuated after crash hits gas main, road reopens
CHICO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - A crash that hit a gas main in Chico caused police to evacuate the McDonald's at East Avenue and Connors Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chico Police Department. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the drive-thru. It caused gas to...
abc10.com
California Wildfires: Crews continue fight against Mosquito Fire
The wildfire is burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties, growing to more than 64,000 acres, officials said Thursday. Containment of the blaze is at 20%.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Roseville Police arrest man suspected of assaulting women in the Sacramento area
The Roseville Police Department announced on its Facebook page that they have arrested a man they believe may have assaulted women in the Sacramento area. They are asking for any victims to contact their local law enforcement agency. On September 1st, investigators from the Roseville Police Department, along with our...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County’s Hell Hole Paradise
Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart. Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam,...
actionnewsnow.com
Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
actionnewsnow.com
Police looking to ID suspect who stole bike in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they are asking for help identifying a suspect who stole a bike from the East Avenue Community Church. It is unknown when the bike was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (530) 897-4911.
Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI
EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oops: California cops easily find hit-and-run suspect after crash leaves impressive clue
A recent hit-and-run crash in Northern California left quite an impression. After allegedly rear-ending his Ford F-250 pickup truck on Sept. 6 into a BMW sedan stopped at a red light on Roseville Parkway, the Ford driver fled the scene at a high speed, Roseville police said. The suspect wasn’t...
Interstate 80 reduced to one lane each direction near Gold Run in Placer County due to Dutch Fire
6:45 p.m. update: Interstate 80 is reduced to one lane in each direction from 1.8 miles east of Gold Run to Alta in Placer County due to the Dutch Fire. The Dutch Fire had burned 25 acres and was at zero percent containment as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the latest update from Cal Fire. ...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Superintendent: Student involved in fight on bus had box cutters
PARADISE, Calif. - A student involved in a fight on a bus had box cutters on them, according to a memo sent out to parents by Paradise Unified Superintendent Tom Taylor. There was no confirmation the student used the box cutters to threaten the other student involved in the fight.
Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
