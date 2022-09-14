Police release new image of man wanted in West Philly hit-and-run that left little girl critically wounded

Police release new video of man wanted in West Philly hit-and-run that hospitalized young girl 02:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have revealed a new clue in the search for a hit-and-run driver who struck three people, including a 5-year-old girl who remains in critical condition. The three victims -- a 43-year-old man who just picked up the 5-year-old girl and her sister from day care -- were struck crossing the street in broad daylight last Friday.

From his hospital bed inside Penn Presbyterian, 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg talked about the moments before a speeding red pickup truck plowed into him along with two young sisters as the trio and two other children were in the crosswalk at 56th and Vine Streets Friday around noon.

"All I could do was, push the stroller and take the hit," Richberg said. "I was just picking the kids up from day care, about to take them right across the street to McDonald's, get them a little something to eat."

Police want you to take a look at the man seen in this security video wearing a grey T-shirt and appearing to limp when he walks.

Police released the video late Tuesday afternoon, saying he was involved in a hit-and-run. But so far officers only have a nickname. The man is known as "Dre," but police need help to identify the man's full name.

"My niece is suffering," Elsie Jackson said. "Somebody had to see him that day."

Jackson says her 5-year-old niece Divinity McFarland remains in critical condition after a driver struck her and two others as they were crossing busy 56th and Vine Streets back on Sept. 2.

"We have little small victories every day," Jackson said, "but we're waking for her to wake up and it's just hard."

Divinity was with her 3-year-old sister and Richberg, a family friend who was taking them to McDonald's for lunch at the time. Now, Richberg remains in the hospital with a long road to recovery, according to his mother.

"I thought he wasn't, I thought he wasn't gonna be here no more," Tina Richberg said. "Because the truck rolled over him."

Richberg has already been through five operations to repair broken bones and internal bleeding and as a long road to recovery to walk again. Despite all that, he says his focus is on the children and he's hoping the person responsible will turn himself in.

"I'm trying to find it in myself to forgive him for what he's done," he said. "It's hard right now."

Police say the driver was in this red pickup truck. Officers found the truck abandoned a few blocks from the scene, but police have not been able to find the driver.

"You kept going. You didn't even stop to see how they were doing," Tina Richberg said.

Police previously released this security image of the man they believe was behind the wheel of the pickup but whose name is still unknown to authorities.

"Somebody had to see him that day. Just call," Jackson said. "Any little bit can help us find the guy that did this to them. And he can suffer the consequences."

Divinity's young sister is home and in stable condition. Her family says they're praying divinity will wake up, recover and be reunited with her sister.