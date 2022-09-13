We are all set to wax on, as Sony has announced a new movie set in the Karate Kid franchise. The franchise has not seen a new film since the 2010 reboot starring Jackie Chan and the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith. However, that does not mean the Karate Kid franchise has been dormant this entire time, as the highly successful Cobra Kai series has just released its fifth season on Netflix. According to Variety, Sony announced that it was making the film by updating its roster of films, with a new Karate Kid movie slated for June 7, 2024.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO