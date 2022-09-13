ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus

The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory

Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October

Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

The biggest predictions for ‘My Hero Academia’ season 6

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia manga chapters 158 to 306, as well as possible spoilers for season six. Less than a month before My Hero Academia‘s sixth season hits the small screen, the wait is leaving everybody on edge. The anime’s much-anticipated next installment was announced right after the season five finale aired in Japan in September 2021. However, it wasn’t until this year that a premiere date was finally confirmed for Oct. 1.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Daniels
Person
Frank Oz
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users hyped for the impending return of a fantasy favorite

Nobody expected Fate: The Winx Saga to be loved by fans. Despite what critics and die-hards thought of the live-action Winx Club spin-off, season one received an average score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And with season two on the horizon, fans of the magical adventure series have shown excitement as they’re curious to know what happens next at Alfea college.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock thought she was going to get fired

HBO’s highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is in no shortage of amazing characters portrayed by even more amazing actors. Among the fandom’s absolute favorites in House of the Dragon so far is Milly Alcock’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, who has managed to draw a staggering amount of acclaim.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Video Games#Playstation Vr#Playstation Plus#Video Game#The Galaxy S Edge#C 3po
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Episode 4 dives into Tolkien lore as fans wonder about the origins of Orcs and the sword Narsil

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power might not amount to much in the eyes of the most ardent Tolkien gatekeepers out there, but the show is certainly showing off with all of these lore elements from the Second Age. The fourth episode was full of references and nods to both Peter Jackson’s cinematic trilogy and J.R.R. Tolkien’s back catalogue, so we’ve tried to break down the most important developments in today’s roundup.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A new ‘Karate Kid’ movie will be high-kicking its way onto screens, says Sony

We are all set to wax on, as Sony has announced a new movie set in the Karate Kid franchise. The franchise has not seen a new film since the 2010 reboot starring Jackie Chan and the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith. However, that does not mean the Karate Kid franchise has been dormant this entire time, as the highly successful Cobra Kai series has just released its fifth season on Netflix. According to Variety, Sony announced that it was making the film by updating its roster of films, with a new Karate Kid movie slated for June 7, 2024.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Bloodthirsty gorehounds praise the greatest massacres horror has to offer

From gore-fest gatherings at the hands of twisted villain Jigsaw to a fiery explosion inside of a building full of civilians, the colossal horror genre is swarming with disastrous moments that feature unfathomable massacres in movies. And while some of these massacre moments are definitely more in-your-face than others, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t included on a long list of favorites as far as bloodthirsty horror fans are concerned.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Keke Palmer really playing Rogue in the Marvel Studios ‘X-Men’ reboot?

Keke Palmer managed to whip up a storm by campaigning to play a superhero. The actress and singer is known for her roles in Nope, Hustlers, Lightyear, and many others across both film and television. But recently she has expressed interest in playing a superhero character, and the internet seems to have found the perfect one for her to play, the X-Men’s Rogue.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s the ‘Drifting Home’ English voice cast and where you’ve heard them before

Drifting Home is the name of Netflix’s latest anime movie, and it’s available for streaming on the platform right now. Directed by Hiroyasi Ishida, the movie follows the story of a group of friends during summer break, as they are transported from the safety of the world they know to an underwater wonderland. In an amazing journey, these friends must now find a way to make it back home, which proves to be no easy task.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘Constantine’ sequel decision has been made, Keanu fans

Finally, after more than 15 years, we’re getting a sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves played the role of the warlock detective John Constantine in the 2005 film, and according to Deadline, we’re getting another round. Francis Lawrence, the director of the original film, is set to return. Interestingly the original Constantine was his first film, but he has since directed I Am Legend, all of The Hunger Games sequels, Red Sparrow, and is set to adapt the video game BioShock for Netflix.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer

House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A self-indulgent slog of a sci-fi remake tries to find redemption on Netflix

As bizarre as it sounds to trash a hugely successful and massively ambitious existential sci-fi drama that boasted a stacked cast of A-list superstars for living to disappoint, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky often became so indulgent that it genuinely felt in real danger of disappearing up its own ass.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A tormented post-apocalyptic survival thriller treks through the streaming wasteland

One of the dangers that comes with telling a post-apocalyptic survival story is that things may end up becoming bleak to the point of abject misery, but that ironically turned out to be one of The Road‘s greatest strengths. Rest assured, it is most certainly not a light and frothy adventure, but it’s nonetheless a remarkably powerful piece of cinema.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy