Register Citizen
Group sues over CT gun laws on behalf of unwilling New Milford woman: ‘I’m not a pistol-packin’ mama’
The National Association for Gun Rights misfired last week in its federal lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s gun laws on behalf of an 84-year-old woman described as owning banned semi-automatic firearms and desiring to buy more. It turns out that Patricia Brought of New Milford, recruited as a plaintiff to give...
Register Citizen
Connecticut State Police trooper consoles veteran contemplating suicide in bodycam footage
TOLLAND — In what Connecticut State Police described as a "moving moment," a trooper provided support to a man contemplating suicide, according to bodycam footage of the encounter the agency shared on Facebook. Kyle Kaelberer was conducting traffic enforcement on I-84 on Sunday night when he witnessed a car...
Register Citizen
9/11 charity Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for CT state trooper killed in Hurricane Ida
A charity founded after the 9/11 attacks to help fallen first responders has paid off the mortgage for the family of Connecticut State police Sgt. Brian Mohl who died while on patrol during Hurricane Ida last fall. The New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off more than 200...
Register Citizen
'Serious lack of preparation': CT official demands answers over M&T Bank-People's conversion
The office of the state's attorney general is looking into concerns related to the conversion of People's United bank accounts to M&T Bank, labeling the preparatory work as a "serious lack of preparation" that left Connecticut customers in the lurch in paying bills on time through automated debit accounts. Attorney...
Register Citizen
Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
Register Citizen
CT HorrorFest this weekend: What you need to know before you go
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Spooky season is kicking off in Connecticut this weekend with the CT HorrorFest this weekend. The two-day convention. which begins on Friday, spotlights the horror film genre with celebrity guests, panels and vendors. Horror fans will have the opportunity...
