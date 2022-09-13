Read full article on original website
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nancy Johnson Langdon
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Nancy Johnson Langdon, age 81, of Lassiter Road, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, NC. Graveside Funeral Service will be held-4:00 PM Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Clement Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Billy Cashwell.
Betty Murphy Brown
Betty Murphy Brown, age 83, of Selma, passed away on September 12, 2022. Born in Johnston County on August 19, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Swananoa Anderson Murphy. Betty worked with First Citizens Bank for 37 years, retiring as Assistant Cashier in the Selma branch. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Smithfield.
Alonza Milton Narron
Alonza “Mike” Milton Narron, age 93, died September 1, 2022, at his home in Apollo Beach, Florida. Born August 7, 1929, in Johnston County, he was the son of the late Aaron and Ethel Stancil Narron. Alonza was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a civil...
Michelle McLamb
Ms. Michelle McLamb, age 54, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 3:00PM-Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rev. Wanda Berrier will officiate. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Benson, NC. Michelle...
Margaret Denning Stewart
Garner, NC: Mrs. Margaret Denning Stewart, age 84, of 1401 Denning Drive, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 12:00PM-Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Coats, NC. Rev. Leonard Rex will officiate. Burial will follow in the Coats City Cemetery.
1 University of Mount Olive student killed, 3 others hurt in crash
Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a deadly crash early Friday morning. The driver faces numerous charges, including DWI.
Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident
MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
Clayton Robotics Team Uses Training To Help Local Veterans
CLAYTON – Ask any member of G-Force Robotics what her team is about and you’re likely to hear two things: robots and community service. This all-girl, high school FIRST Robotics Competition team started in April 2022 with a mission of inspiring and empowering young women in STEM and robotics, and making a difference in their community. On Aug. 20, 2022 they took what they’ve been learning in their robotics shop over the past few months and applied it to help a pair of local veterans gain safer access to their home.
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
Antioch FD 1st Annual Barbecue Cook-Off Sept. 24
The Antioch Fire Department will hold their first annual Barbecue Cook-Off on Saturday, September 24th from 11:00am – until. BBQ Pork and BBQ Chicken plates will be available for $12 each. Cash or cards will be accepted. The fire department is located at 10668 NC Highway 42, Middlesex, in...
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
Victim Identified In Four Oaks House Fire
FOUR OAKS – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who died in a residential fire earlier this month near Four Oaks. Elizabeth Partin Parrish died in the 10:20am September 4 fire at 220 Spring Lake Road, off US Highway 701 South. Neighbors reporting seeing flames throughout the...
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
SunTree Snack Foods Creating 94 New Jobs In Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY – Thursday, Governor Cooper announced that SunTree Snack Foods is establishing an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro, creating 94 new jobs and investing $10.1 million in Wayne County. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,” said Governor...
Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center
GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
