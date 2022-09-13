CLAYTON – Ask any member of G-Force Robotics what her team is about and you’re likely to hear two things: robots and community service. This all-girl, high school FIRST Robotics Competition team started in April 2022 with a mission of inspiring and empowering young women in STEM and robotics, and making a difference in their community. On Aug. 20, 2022 they took what they’ve been learning in their robotics shop over the past few months and applied it to help a pair of local veterans gain safer access to their home.

