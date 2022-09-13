Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
SPORTS BRIEFS: Ponca's Brody Taylor, Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz win at Westwood Invitational
SMITHLAND, Iowa — Two Siouxland area juniors led the Westwood Invitational boys race on Monday at Southwoods Conservation Area. Ponca junior Brody Taylor won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 19 minutes, 37.02 seconds. Siouxland Christian's Sammy Duerloo was second in 21:06.78. The Top 5 was rounded out...
Sioux City Journal
Morningside's Jackson Sitzmann tied atop Day 1 leaderboard at Northwest Iowa National Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa — Morningside University senior Jackson Sitzmann shot a 36-hole score of 141 on Monday at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Club. That score allowed Sitzmann to be tied at the top of the leaderboard with Jack Dudeck of The Master’s University, who also carded a 141.
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside falls in sweep to Dakota Wesleyan
SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team was swept on Saturday in a three-set GPAC match to Dakota Wesleyan by set scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-20. Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 10 kills and she hit .167. Gillian DePauw and Payten Lode each had six kills. DePauw...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Morningside breaks away in second half over Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team came in unafraid of the top-ranked Morningside Mustangs Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but the Mustangs prevailed 59-23. The power was out at the stadium for a majority of the first half, and it was the Chargers who were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
CHEERS AND JEERS: Briar Cliff shines at Field of Dreams; Speed kiosks, higher parking fees not visitor-friendly
Briar Cliff University basked in the public spotlight Friday as the school played in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams film site. Over 2,000 Chargers fans, including some 100 students, made the trip to eastern Iowa for the historic game against Luther College. It was a memorable experience for players and fans alike. The experience also promises to pay dividends for Briar Cliff in the future, raising the public profile of the private Sioux City-based college and its entire athletic program.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota sets necessary tone in home win over Cal Poly
VERMILLION, S.D. — Carson Camp knew the offense needed a stronger start than what it had in the first two games of the season. The University of South Dakota quarterback delivered on that goal not even 90 seconds into the game on Saturday against Cal Poly. Camp ran the...
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Star Pointer and Patchen: It has been assured that Star Pointer and Patchen will pace at the Woodland track on the day of the great flower parade during the Mondamin Carnival. A telegram received by H. G. Chapman announced the terms and conditions of the contract for the horses was accepted. Chapman says there is no doubt about the horses coming to Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Community School District pays $12,500 to settle middle school student injury lawsuits
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by...
Sioux City Journal
Andrew 'Andy' Miedema
Andrew "Andy" Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday today, Sept. 18. A family dinner was held in August. Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041. Andy was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa. Her married Joan (Van Leeuwen)...
Sioux City Journal
Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City
A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
Sioux City Journal
2022 Clay County Fair breaks records
SPENCER, Iowa -- The Clay County Fair had a banner year, with attendance up 17% from 2021 and fairgoer spending reaching record levels. From Sept. 10 to 18, 325,585 people attended "The World's Greatest County Fair" in Spencer. They spent $2,833,943.98 on food, beverage, specialty concessions and carnival rides, breaking the previous record set in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Agnes Thelen
Agnes Thelen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 25, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Le Mars, IA 51031. Agnes was born on Sept. 25, 1932.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission taking applications
SIOUX CITY -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission. The commission is a city-wide high school student organization whose purpose is to explore, communicate and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting the city's youth. Applicants must be in either the...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council says no to funding request to replace 2,300 seats at Lewis & Clark Park
SIOUX CITY — In a split decision Monday, the Sioux City Council voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at Lewis & Clark Park. The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan...
Sioux City Journal
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Mike Chicoine has a plan for McCook Lake. The South Dakota resident wants to construct an estimated 1,500-foot-long, 90-foot-wide canal on the southeast end of North Sioux City's oxbow lake. But that plan, which would compliment a new housing development, has come under fire from townspeople and been questioned by city officials for its potential to put additional strain on what's considered a drought-stressed body of water.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents could be fined for improperly draining pools and spas
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. Since chlorinated water is deadly to...
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO
SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
Sioux City Journal
Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the...
Comments / 0