Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
Iowa's fertilizer industry profits as farmers struggle
WEVER — When the Iowa Fertilizer Co. opened in 2017, many Iowans were skeptical the production facility in Lee County was worth more than $230 million in state and local incentives. Five years later, owner OCI NV has met all state obligations by building a $3 billion fertilizer plant...
Pate, Miller spar over elections and voting laws
JOHNSTON — Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent in the 2022 campaign to be Iowa’s statewide elections official, defended some of Iowa’s recently approved changes to state elections laws, while offering more of a shrug to others. Joel Miller, the Democratic challenger in the campaign, argued that some...
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office
The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
Iowa DNR seek to eradicate highly invasive species from Iowa Great Lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are doing battle this week with an invasive aquatic plant species threatening the Iowa Great Lakes. According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, workers are now treating the East Okoboji, Upper Gar, Lake Minnewashta and...
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: GOP attorney general nominee promises to “give ‘em the Bird” in new ad
Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Iowa, released her first ad of the general election on Wednesday, promising to be a tough critic and challenger of her opponents. In between clips that show Bird and go over her campaign positions, the ad shows clips of Iowans saying,...
Iowa House Democrats promote reproductive rights, legal marijuana in policy agenda
Iowa House Democrats revealed a four-part policy agenda for the election season and next legislative session, advocating for policies they say have majority support among Iowans. The four pillars of the plan are lowering costs for Iowans, investing in public schools, protecting reproductive freedom, and legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
