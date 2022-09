GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon.

Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in.

CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted.

This is a developing story.

The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546 .