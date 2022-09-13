ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Tuition is free at these San Jose community colleges—for now

By Lorraine Gabbert
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic and decreasing enrollment enabled San Jose community colleges to stretch free tuition to part-time students, but all that may be in jeopardy by next summer.

The federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund gave Evergreen Valley and San Jose City colleges millions in funding to help students stay enrolled. Evergreen Valley College received $17.4 million and San Jose City College more than $11.6 million. Now those dollars are set to expire next summer, potentially leaving students in the lurch.

The schools that make up the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District started offering free tuition to qualifying students taking six or more credits last semester. About 3,094 students have received free tuition at Evergreen Valley College and 2,153 have at San Jose City College.

Related Stories

August 26, 2022

‘A sigh of relief’: San Jose students react to federal loan plan

February 9, 2022

Santa Clara County community college students prefer online classes

January 19, 2022

San Jose-Evergreen Community College District names interim chancellor

October 19, 2020

San Jose Evergreen Community College District explores bringing satellite program to East San Jose

For Evergreen Valley College student Kelly Doan, 17, COVID slammed the family financially when her father lost his construction job. She said free tuition makes a difference in a single-income household. Without it, she’d have to apply for financial aid and a job, as well as take fewer credits, she said.

“I don’t have the financial stability to be able to go here if they didn’t have free tuition,” she told San José Spotlight. “I think that would be pretty stressful.”

San Jose City College is using the funds to offset costs associated with free tuition and student fees through spring semester 2023, said San Jose City College President Rowena Tomaneng. Students who qualify for grants and non-loan forms of aid must utilize that aid first, then any remaining cost is paid through the federal relief funds, she said. Evergreen Valley College has applied the fund toward financial aid, according to President Tammeil Gilkerson.

The community college district wants to continue providing free tuition beyond the current academic year, but Tomaneng said this is contingent on state or local funding.

“We need to take a look at the budget because the higher education emergency relief funding extension is expiring at the end of June 2023,” Tomaneng told San José Spotlight. “We are looking at how we can do this in terms of other funding opportunities on campus and as a district.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRd17_0huAauEo00
Evergreen Valley College student Marcos Sanchez said attending school for free is liberating. Photo by Lorraine Gabbert.

Prior to the relief funding, the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District only offered free tuition to students taking 12 credits or more through the state’s College Promise bill, s igned by then Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017. Community colleges could use the funding to waive all or partial fees for first-time, full-time community college students who completed a financial aid application. This is ongoing.

Doan said many students come to Evergreen Valley College because of the free tuition and she has encouraged her friends to do so. She has received $1,700 so far toward tuition, books and other expenses.

It’s important to offer free tuition to part-time students, Gilkerson said, as COVID has deeply affected the community . In a student survey, students said the financial aid helped them stay enrolled, she said.

“Students told us their families are experiencing financial hardships,” Gilkerson told San José Spotlight. “Students have to take on additional jobs to continue their education. The cost of living here is so massive. We believe supporting students is an important part of being able to encourage their enrollment and support them during a difficult time.”

The funding is also needed to boost enrollment. Evergreen Valley College is down 7% from last fall and the district has experienced a double-digit decline since the start of COVID, Gilkerson said. Since fall 2020, San Jose City College has experienced an approximate 11% decrease in headcount and an approximate 10% decrease in full-time equivalent students, Tomaneng said.

Marcos Sanchez, a 19-year-old engineering major at Evergreen Valley College, said the free tuition offers a “helping hand” so he has a chance at getting an education.

“It helps me not have the fear of how I’m going to pay it back ,” he told San José Spotlight.

Not having to work while attending school allows him more time to study and not carry the burden of student loans, he said. He’d also likely have to take fewer credits. It would be more stressful without the free tuition, he said.

“When the pandemic hit, we realized… many of our students are coming from impacted ZIP codes, the poorest neighborhoods in the San Jose area,” Tomaneng said. “We’re doing the most we can to facilitate students continuing to access higher education and not drop out.”

Contact Lorraine Gabbert at lorrainegabbertsjspotlight@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story listed a lower amount for Evergreen Valley College’s allotment.

The post Tuition is free at these San Jose community colleges—for now appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment

The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose housing shortage is worst in U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose's housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That's according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Education
Local
California Education
San José Spotlight

Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy and what action is needed to protect it. Why would a small local news organization sue the 10th largest city in the country? What could it possibly gain? The legal costs are... The post Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the Central Coast are suffering from a lack of student enrollments and students attending classes.  While there is no definitive factor on what might be causing this, where we live might play a role. From elementary to middle school, schools see fewer students in the classroom. According to the The post Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Offering Self-Defense Classes for AAPI Community

Across the Bay Area, community groups continue to look for ways to better protect the Asian American community, in the wake of a record surge in threats and attacks. As part of the effort, Santa Clara County is running some unique AAPI safety awareness training sessions. Wednesday’s session dealt with self-defense and looking for warning signs.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral candidates spar over policies

The debate between the San Jose mayoral candidates is more than just business versus labor. Voters in November will decide if they want a freshman councilmember looking to shake things up or a longtime politician with institutional knowledge. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose City College#College Student#K12#Linus College#Adult Education#Linus Community Colleges#Evergreen Valley College
San José Spotlight

How San Jose City Hall transitions of power happen

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy and what action is needed to protect it. Even though the San Jose mayoral election is nearly two months away, preparations are already well underway inside City Hall to ensure a smooth... The post How San Jose City Hall transitions of power happen appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Unvaccinated workers in schools, health care facilities and other settings with a high risk of COVID transmission will no longer have to test for the virus under updated workplace guidance from the California Department of Public Health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Dozens of condos proposed in West San Jose

A potentially historic West San Jose barn and cottage built near the turn of the 20th century should be demolished to make way for condominiums and ground floor businesses, the city’s Planning Commission recommended Wednesday. The vote was 8-1, with Commissioner Sylvia Ornelas-Wise dissenting, saying she thought the decision should be deferred until a plan... The post UPDATE: Dozens of condos proposed in West San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment

Major plans for revamping the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza in San Jose are one step closer to fruition. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council unanimously voted to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the... The post UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

‘They’re exhausted’: Silicon Valley schools need bus drivers

Santa Clara County school districts are doing all they can to get bus drivers on board amid a nationwide shortage. Ongoing vacancies have drivers stretched thin, prompting schools to woo potential employees with higher compensation and training opportunities. The shortages also mean longer bus routes, which can cause students to be late for school. Officials say... The post ‘They’re exhausted’: Silicon Valley schools need bus drivers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley officials question Newsom’s mental health plan

California lawmakers approved a first in the nation bill that prompts court-ordered mental health treatment and support for individuals suffering from severe mental illness, but there is concern about how it will work. The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court program sailed through the state Legislature, with a unanimous vote in the Senate and only... The post Silicon Valley officials question Newsom’s mental health plan appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose child hit by car near elementary school dies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police say a juvenile male has died after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday morning. Police say the crash happened around 8:03 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near Castlemont Elementary school. The driver was there and cooperating with the investigation. 2/ Follow this thread for updates. Expect a road closure The post San Jose child hit by car near elementary school dies appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy