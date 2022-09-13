Colonial-Schuylkill football’s 5 takeaways: Southern Lehigh’s ‘golden’ night for pediatric cancer awareness

Janelle Massey addressed the large crowd last Friday at Southern Lehigh Middle School stadium at halftime of the football game against visiting Bangor.

“Children with cancer are like candles in the wind who accept the possibility of being extinguished by a gust of wind from nowhere and yet they remain alive,” she said. “Their brilliance challenges the darkness and dazzle those of us who watch their light.”

Massey knows all too well about those childhood cancer battles. Her daughter, Jillian, was 5 years old when she passed away on Dec. 4, 2017, after a battle with medulloblastoma, a cancer that affects the brain and spine.

Sometimes, an exciting football game is upstaged by something taking place peripherally. The Spartans’ 29-12 victory over the Slaters was overrun by what went on before, during and after the game.

Janelle Massey’s voice somehow remained strong during the halftime ceremony that culminated with cheerleaders from both schools breaking glow sticks near midfield in support of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

The Southern Lehigh cheerleaders raised more than $3,000 from a night that hit home for the Masseys and other families from the two schools. Caitlin Dickey, Tommy Stackhouse and Sal Schippers were other children who succumbed recently to various forms of cancer.

Three others — Lizzie Fluck, Cassidy Gehman and McCoy Rapa — were acknowledge as childhood cancer survivors. Rapa, who spent 2.5 years fighting Leukemia before being declared cancer free in March, joined the cheerleaders on the field at halftime.

“Just like these glow sticks that you are holding,” Massey said, “children diagnosed with cancer when broken glow brighter than ever before. They shine through the darkness that cancer brings in their lives.”

Jillian Massey’s courage inspired the Sassy Massey Toy Drive by employees of Ryan Homes of West Chester, where Janelle Massey works. Her daughter’s inspiration helped collect more than 3,000 toys for the 2016 Christmas.

The Masseys and other families are hoping events like the one Friday night in Center Valley will raise money for research and ultimately, cures for childhood cancers.

“Tonight, I am speechless and incredibly humbled to see the crowd of gold assembled,” Massey said. “Two schools, two communities, two teams banded together to show unity during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Going gold to bring awareness to the gold ribbon, and to remind all that no one fights alone.”

Cheerleaders from all levels organized the Gold Out Game and wore black T-shirts with ‘Be bold, go gold’ in gold letters. Football coaches were among those wearing the shirts, too.

Janelle Massey and her husband, Jim, along with Rapa and her mother, Laura Schiffer, took part of the pre-game coin toss ceremony at midfield.

The Masseys continue their work with the Sassy Massey Smiles Foundation, providing toys and child life programs with playroom resources for children during a hospital stay or clinic visit.

Money raised and expanded awareness from last Friday’s event will bring those goals closer to reality.

The rest of five take-aways from Week 3 in Colonial-Schuylkill League football:

2. Lilly outduels Machalik

Palisades senior running back Steven Lilly scored five touchdowns last Friday night, three in the fourth quarter — including the game-winner with four minutes left in a 47-40 victory over Palmerton. Lilly’s career night overshadowed another stellar performance by Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Machalik, who also accounted for five TDs.

The Pirates won their second game in a row under first-year head coach Bobby Smith by dealing the Blue Bombers their first loss.

Palisades gets another test Friday when Southern Lehigh (2-1) comes to Kintnersville.

3. Fresh faces

Northern Lehigh’s offense is built around a veteran line and familiar faces in new roles, including Nick Frame at quarterback, A.J. Jimenez and Izaiah Ramos at running back and Ethan Karpowich at receiver.

But first-year contributing senior John Abidelli and the a significant part of the Bulldogs’ future, freshman Grady Newhard, got a chance to shine last Saturday at Pen Argyl.

Abidelli scored on a 32-yard interception return, then a 9-yard run early in the third quarter.

Newhard’s 15-yard scoring run gave the Bulldogs a 44-0 cushion.

Both have been getting snaps the first three weeks with the first team because they earned them and injuries will necessitate coach Joe Tout developing depth at the skill positions.

A credit, too, to Tout and his staff for sticking with Abidelli and Newhard after both fumbled in a Week 1 win over Catasauqua.

Northern Lehigh is one of only four unbeatens remaining among the 28 teams in the Colonial-Schuylkill League. Mahanoy Area, Tri-Valley and Williams Valley are the others.

4. Off the schneid

Jim Thorpe and Pottsville got in the win column for the first time after 0-2 starts. The Olympians handled Salisbury 48-12. Sal Capria and David Fiorito combined for five TDs. The Crimson Tide built a 28-point, second-quarter lead en route to a 49-21 win over Lehighton. Amaree Bainbridge had a rushing TD and a kick return for a score for Pottsville.

Lehighton, Wilson, Salisbury, Catasauqua and Shenandoah Valley are the remaining winless teams entering Week 4. The Indians and Warriors play at noon Saturday at Wilson’s Smith Field.

5. Milestone victory

Luke Stevenosky ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns to help Minersville win its 600th game in program history, 39-0 at Shenandoah Valley. Minersville became the third District 11 team (Easton with 869 victories, Pottsville with 712) and 53rd in Pennsylvania to reach the mark. Liberty, Catasauqua and Schuylkill Haven are closing in on 600 victories.

Former Minersville assistant coach and 2011 graduate Shayne Schafer became the program’s unofficial historian the last several years, tracking down details from games from the first one in 1894 to last Friday.

Mount Carmel’s 881 wins is first in the state.

