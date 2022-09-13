ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly ‘Jeopardy!’ champ honored at City Hall ahead of Tournament of Champions

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Msrop_0huAanIx00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Ryan Long looked less comfortable being celebrated at City Hall on Tuesday than when he was on television in June, achieving game show greatness by winning 16 games in a row on “Jeopardy!”

Mayor Jim Kenney presented Long with Philadelphia’s award of honor — a model of the Liberty Bell.

“I’m proud to present you, Ryan, with this Liberty Bell to recognize your hard work and accomplishments,” Kenney said.

Asked what his secret is, Long said, “I guess being too dumb to realize it was a big deal. Yeah, it wasn’t the smart thing, it was the dumb thing that helped me.”

Long, of course, is being modest — a quality that, along with his trivia prowess, sense of humor and impressions of Arnold Schwarzenegger, made him a fan favorite.

But it’s also true: He packed only two shirts for what turned out to be a more-than-three-week stint recording episodes of the show.

And he forgot his glasses.

A cool head is an asset on “Jeopardy!” but the Mt. Airy man says he also reads a lot and has a knack for retaining information.

After one year at Philadelphia Community College, he went to work for SEPTA, but a serious bout of COVID-19 left him weakened. He was driving for Uber when “Jeopardy!” called.

He won just under $300,000 , which he says has changed his life.

“I don’t have to struggle. I have time to do things, I’m learning a couple languages and pursuing things I want to do, not dogging myself out for 14 hours a day.”

Next, Long says, he is looking forward to taking his son with him to California next month for the show’s “Tournament of Champions.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitphilly.com

Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars

Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
California State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
California, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
philasun.com

We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org

Television Shows (About Philadelphia)

The Philadelphia region has provided a backdrop for numerous television programs, including shows by creators from the region. Although the programs often were shot in other places, like New York or Los Angeles, the Philadelphia setting provided important references and details. In some cases, stories called for posh suburbs, such as those on the Main Line. In other situations, the central city served as a gritty urban setting. The depictions were not always positive, but they created an image of southeastern Pennsylvania that reached viewers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Ryan
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Ryan Long
PhillyBite

5 Best Happy Hour Spots in South Philly

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a good happy hour in South Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of places that offer happy hours throughout the city. These locations include the Southhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, and South Philadelphia Tap Room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken

Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn Ph.D. student leads charge to build new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia

Jay Arzu, a second-year Ph.D. student at Penn’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design, is leading a campaign to construct a new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia. The proposed line, which will be called the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, would stretch as far north as Neshaminy in Bucks County, Pa., and will continue south to Center City, according to Arzu. The line will also connect to the Broad Street Line and extend the Market-Frankford Line by one mile. The line — which could take the form of either an elevated line or a subway — would provide Northeast Philadelphia residents faster and more convenient transportation to Center City, Arzu said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Liberty Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
morethanthecurve.com

Wife of Conshohocken and Whitemarsh’s state senator wins Emmy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the wife of State Senator Vincent Hughes who represents Conshohocken and Whitemarsh in addition to other communities, recently won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of a kindergarten teacher in the Philadelphia-set Abbott Elementary on ABC. In addition to Ralph’s win, the show also won Emmy’s for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson, and Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy