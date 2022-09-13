ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Inmate found dead in Yellowstone County jail

 3 days ago
A Yellowstone County jail inmate died in custody on Friday, Sept. 9, Sheriff Mike Linder said in an email Tuesday.

The inmate, 31-year-old Anthony Jones, was found unresponsive in his cell by a jail officer at 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Linder. Emergency first aid was performed and an ambulance was called, but Jones died at the facility, Linder said.

No evidence of suicide or foul play was found, and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports to determine cause of death, Linder said.

Jones was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a federal hold on Sept. 8.

Comments / 7

Q2 News

Q2 News

