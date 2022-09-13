ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, UT

Missing 14-year-old Grantsville girl found

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
A 14-year-old girl from Grantsville who was reported missing has been found.

Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was originally declared to be a missing person on Sunday, but Grantsville City police changed her status to kidnapped on Tuesday.

Police believed Jauregui had possibly left the state in a vehicle with an adult male and female, and she had last been seen Sunday night at 10:15 p.m.

Grantsville Police gave an update Tuesday evening that she was locate and is with her family.

Public Safety
FOX 13 News

