Incarnate Word Academy getting students college ready

By Illi-Anna Martinez
 3 days ago
Incarnate Word Academy is getting students college ready.

On Tuesday, the school held its annual college fair for middle and high school students,

Representatives from colleges across the state were on hand to answer any questions students had.

KRIS 6 News caught up with a few sophomores who said while college is still a few years away for them, it's never too early to think about their future.

"It's a little early, but it definitely gives me time to prepare," said Addison Sparkman. "I hold myself to pretty high expectations. I've taken a look at certain colleges."

"This college fair is super cool because I get to see all of the cool opportunities and I'm only a sophomore, so I can really think about it more," Savannah Staff said.

School officials said all of its 2022 graduates were accepted to a college or university.

