ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football: Day optimistic injured wideouts will play Saturday

By Jim Naveau
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLnGV_0huAa1DS00

COLUMBUS – Ryan Day thinks Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming could play against Toledo on Saturday night but he stopped short of guaranteeing a return by Ohio State’s two injured wide receivers at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Smith-Njigba, who set OSU records with 95 catches for 1,606 yards last season, caught two passes for three yards before leaving the season opener against Notre Dame. He did not play last Saturday against Arkansas State. Fleming, who has battled injuries often in his college career, did not play in either of the first two games.

Talking about Smith-Njigba, Day said, “He’s further along than he was at this point last week. We’re going to expect him to play this week. We’ll see how this week goes. We’re only going to put him in the game if we feel 100 percent sure that he’s ready to roll. But we’re expecting him to play.”

The Ohio State football coach said Fleming could be ready to go by Saturday, too.

“We’re expecting him to play this week. I think it’s very similar to Jaxon’s situation,” Day said.

In the absence of Smith-Njigba and Fleming, first-year starters Emeka Egbuka (13 catches, 208 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (12 catches, 240 yards, 3 touchdowns) have stepped up in a big way.

Former walk-on Xavier Johnson has 5 catches for 48 yards and a touchdown and tight end Cade Stover has 5 catches for 54 yards.

Egbuka and Harrison have been exceptional but Day said losing two of the Buckeyes’ top four receivers before or during the Notre Dame game created some momentary anxiety.

“I think we were good going into Wednesday and then by the time we were in the second quarter we were down two of those guys,” he said. “There was a little bit of a panic there.

“We’re a different team when Jaxon is in there. There is no question. We had to have some other guys step up and figure things out. We can’t wait to get Jaxon back but it has allowed us to get some other guys out there and kind of build some packages.

“To get those guys (Smith-Njigba and Fleming) back is going to be critical. We’re going to parcel out the reps (repetitions) the best we can. Those guys are all going to play because they need to,” Day said.

Some other thoughts from Day:

• Too many penalties: Ohio State had 9 penalties for 85 yards in a 45-12 win over Arkansas State last Saturday.

“That’s ridiculous. We’ve got to get that fixed,” Day said. “They’re being addressed. We have our ways of doing that. It’s not going to be accepted going forward. You have to play with emotion and not let emotion play with you.”

• Freshman defensive linemen: Freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall has been impressive in OSU’s first two games with two sacks and five tackles for losses. Another freshman, defensive end Caden Curry, stood out against Arkansas State with four tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Hall stood out from the start of preseason practice, Day said.

“In the preseason you could see what he was doing. He’s very disruptive. But you really have to earn your way here. You don’t just get thrown into it when you have some guys who have been here for a little longer. You have to earn your time. But at the end of the day the best players play. He has been very productive,” he said.

Curry also was noticed early in the preseason. “The more he plays, the more he’s probably going to find a role for himself. He’s very, very productive. He has been productive since he got here,” Day said.

• On Dallas Gant: Gant, a former 4-star linebacker from Toledo St. John’s High School, left Ohio State’s football team after three games last season, entered the transfer portal and transferred to Toledo. He leads the Rockets with 20 tackles.

“Throughout the whole recruiting process Dallas and his family were excellent. Same thing when he was here. It’s great to see him playing. Certainly wish he was playing for us,” Day said. “He’s from a great family and a great (high school) program. I guess this is the real positive side of the transfer portal, the opportunity for someone to play. I’m glad he’s doing well.”

• Stover a target: Ohio State has not been known for throwing to its tight ends but Stover has shown he can catch the ball.

“We know with our receivers we’re going to get him in a lot of one-on-one situations. He is another weapon for us. It is good to see him get some catches and hopefully build on that,” Day said.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud signs NIL deal with unique twist

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has scored once again under the NCAA’s NIL rules. Stroud, along with Buckeyes center Luke Wypler, has signed a deal with Lemon Perfect to endorse the low-calorie hydrating water brand, the beverage maker announced recently. We’re only a little more than a year into...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football vs. Toledo: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes on the Toledo Rockets Saturday night in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team looks to make it 3-0 on Saturday evening as they welcome the University of Toledo to campus. Toledo is 2-0 after wins against LIU and UMass respectively. The Rockets are the favorites to win the MAC and should at least give the Scarlet and Gray more of a fight than Akron did last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
The Lima News

OSU notebook: Buckeyes on 101-year roll

COLUMBUS – Ohio State has not lost in football to another Ohio school since a 7-6 loss to Oberlin in 1921 going in to its game against Toledo on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are 49-0-1 against Ohio teams since that loss to Oberlin. The tie came...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star DE Eddrick Houston Was Impressed During Ohio State Visit, Buckeyes Crack Top-10 List for Kam Pringle

Five-star Georgia 2024 defensive end Eddrick Houston went into his Sept. 3 visit at Ohio State open-minded. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound pass rusher was impressed by what he saw at Ohio Stadium during the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Houston was impressed by how energized the stadium was, mentioning fans were excited throughout the contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Football Team#Arkansas State#American Football#College Football#Osu#Notre Dame
247Sports

Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M

Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Lima News

Lima Senior falls to Fremont Ross in volleyball

Two weeks ago, Lima Senior ended its three-year winless drought in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference with a victory against Toledo Central Catholic. But since that victory, the Spartans have failed to maintained that momentum and they dropped their fifth consecutive match to Fremont Ross, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-14 in a TRAC clash Thursday.
LIMA, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio

Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
Radio Ink

DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Things To Do In Hocking Hills

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Hocking Hills around here. Columbus has some truly incredible parks and pieces of nature, but within a short drive, you can be transported to a wild wonderland. The area that makes up Hocking Hills State Park was first protected back...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for grease thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing a large amount of grease from a west Columbus restaurant. Surveillance video shows two suspects wearing neon construction vests breaking part of a grease tank on the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road. The suspects siphoned approximately $1,000 worth of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
295
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy