Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities Accepting Applications
The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities is now accepting applications for membership. The Council is responsible for developing a state plan and approving grants to improve the lives of Alabamians with developmental disabilities and their families. Activities include providing outreach, education and advocacy. The 36-member council is appointed by Alabama's...
US, Alabama academic recovery from pandemic too slow, must accelerate, report says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Week after week, evidence of the negative impact of the pandemic on student achievement has dominated the news. The latest report, from the Center for Reinventing Public Education, a nonprofit research group...
‘A real complication’: Alabama Agriculture leader weighs in on how rail strike will affect farmers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate says a rail strike would have a huge impact on the state’s farmers. Pate says this will have been a good season for farmers “if it doesn’t get messed up right here at the end,” with a looming strike of rail workers threatening to disrupt the supply chain.
Workforce needed to keep up with economic growth along Gulf Coast
Finding people to fill thousands of high-paying technical jobs on the Alabama Gulf Coast is a growing challenge. In the upcoming months, companies like Austal, Airbus and Novelis will bring thousands of jobs to the Mobile-Baldwin region. Those people will need to be trained and prepared to work. Gov. Kay...
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
Alabama Absentee Voting Period for November General Election Opened This Week
Montgomery, AL – The absentee voting period for the November 8th General Election began Wednesday, September 14th. Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:. November 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements
Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Board of Education expressed its approval for a plan that would add requirements for high school graduation. It plans to take an official vote in November. News 11 spoke with two of our West Alabama school districts about what these changes mean for their...
Alabama imam banned from execution chamber loses appeal to reinstate lawsuit
An Alabama imam who was banned from attending the executions of two death row inmates he counseled lost his appeal Friday to reverse the dismissal of his federal lawsuit against the state. Yusef Maisonet, an imam to Muslim death row inmates Dominique Ray and Nathaniel Wood, alleged that Alabama violated...
Amid water crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declares it’s ‘a great day to not be in Jackson’
While the people of Jackson, Miss., were enjoying their first full day with drinkable water in seven weeks, the state’s governor celebrated being far away from the troubled capital. “I’ve got to tell you, it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg,” Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday, speaking...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Trial for Alabama native jailed in Russia set for this month
The trial of an Alabama native whose family says he is being held on false charges in a Russian prison is set for later this month. Carol Barnes, the sister of David Barnes, said his trial is scheduled for September 21. Alabama native held in Russian jail as family struggles...
Alabama Department of Education and CCBOE announce new initiatives
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools has been selected to participate in the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama (ALSDE) Multi-Tier System of Supports (AL-MTSS) as announced at the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) Tuesday. Based on evidence-based practices, the initiative “creates comprehensive supports to meet the academic, behavioral and foundational wellness needs of the whole child.” Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “We’re here today to announce that Cullman County Schools have been selected for a pilot program through the state department of education. It’s called AL-MTSS. It’s a multi-tiered support services program. It’s going to align...
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
Alabama port officials relieved rail strike averted
The Alabama Port Authority continues to sink millions of dollars to expand its railroad network as Mobile’s seaport continues to establish new records in the amount of cargo moved through coastal Alabama. But a railroad strike, according to officials, threatened to derail the good times. That was averted early...
Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it is still pretty warm outside, cooler temperatures are only a few months away and your heating bill this winter will probably be higher than normal. A Spire Energy representative explained the bill increase. “What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas...
This Alabama company’s new tracker can take control of suspicious drones
Every night, 50 drones fly illegal drugs across America’s southern border. Huntsville technology company SAIC said today that’s the estimate its team got when asking about aerial drug smuggling along the border. The company has been researching rogue drones and how to control them. SAIC dates to Huntsville’s...
10 things to know about Alabama’s 2022 standardized test scores
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Test results for Alabama’s public school students were released last week and showed more students reaching proficiency benchmarks on the state’s annual test this year than last year. And while...
