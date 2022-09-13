ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities Accepting Applications

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities is now accepting applications for membership. The Council is responsible for developing a state plan and approving grants to improve the lives of Alabamians with developmental disabilities and their families. Activities include providing outreach, education and advocacy. The 36-member council is appointed by Alabama's...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

‘A real complication’: Alabama Agriculture leader weighs in on how rail strike will affect farmers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate says a rail strike would have a huge impact on the state’s farmers. Pate says this will have been a good season for farmers “if it doesn’t get messed up right here at the end,” with a looming strike of rail workers threatening to disrupt the supply chain.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Workforce needed to keep up with economic growth along Gulf Coast

Finding people to fill thousands of high-paying technical jobs on the Alabama Gulf Coast is a growing challenge. In the upcoming months, companies like Austal, Airbus and Novelis will bring thousands of jobs to the Mobile-Baldwin region. Those people will need to be trained and prepared to work. Gov. Kay...
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements

Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Board of Education expressed its approval for a plan that would add requirements for high school graduation. It plans to take an official vote in November. News 11 spoke with two of our West Alabama school districts about what these changes mean for their...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Alabama Department of Education and CCBOE announce new initiatives

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools has been selected to participate in the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama (ALSDE) Multi-Tier System of Supports (AL-MTSS) as announced at the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) Tuesday. Based on evidence-based practices, the initiative “creates comprehensive supports to meet the academic, behavioral and foundational wellness needs of the whole child.”  Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “We’re here today to announce that Cullman County Schools have been selected for a pilot program through the state department of education. It’s called AL-MTSS. It’s a multi-tiered support services program. It’s going to align...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
AL.com

Alabama port officials relieved rail strike averted

The Alabama Port Authority continues to sink millions of dollars to expand its railroad network as Mobile’s seaport continues to establish new records in the amount of cargo moved through coastal Alabama. But a railroad strike, according to officials, threatened to derail the good times. That was averted early...
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it is still pretty warm outside, cooler temperatures are only a few months away and your heating bill this winter will probably be higher than normal. A Spire Energy representative explained the bill increase. “What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
